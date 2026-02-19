Sparkle Grooming Co. Accelerates Northeast Growth with 18-Unit Philadelphia Deal

Seasoned franchise operator returns home to spearhead Sparkle's expansion across Greater Philadelphia.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, is proud to announce an 18-license regional development agreement in the Greater Philadelphia market. The territory will be led by experienced multi-unit operator Khyati (Kathy) Bhatt, marking Sparkle's official entry into one of the Northeast's most dynamic metropolitan regions.

Sparkle Grooming Co. has signed an 18-unit regional development agreement in Greater Philadelphia with experienced multi-unit franchise operator Khyati (Kathy) Bhatt, marking the brand’s continued Northeast expansion and bringing its modern, wellness-focused grooming model to one of the region’s largest metropolitan markets.

Bhatt brings decades of healthcare, franchise, and operational leadership experience as she returns to a community she proudly called home for more than 30 years. Her background includes serving as an Investment Broker and owning and operating a Medical Billing business. She has also successfully built and scaled five locations of The Joint Chiropractic in the greater Orlando area, gaining more than a decade of hands-on franchise operations experience.

"We are so excited to bring this concept to Philadelphia as it will truly make a difference for pet parents," said Bhatt. "Becoming a 'dog grandma' made the connection even more personal for me. Pets bring joy, balance, and purpose into people's lives, and I can't wait to see smiles across the local community as they become part of the Sparkle family."

Sparkle's modern salon design, integrated technology, and robust operational support platform were key differentiators in her decision to join the pack.

"The Sparkle leadership team's forward-thinking approach immediately stood out," Bhatt added. "The integration of modern technology within the salon environment, combined with a strong and experienced support team, is a true game changer. In today's environment, this model promotes efficiency, quality care, and a healthier work-life balance, which is essential for long-term success."

"This is exactly the type of partner we look for as we expand into key markets," said Ben Crawford, Co-Founder and CEO of Sparkle. "Kathy brings operational sophistication, franchise experience, and a deep-rooted connection to the Philadelphia community. We're proud to welcome her to the Sparkle pack as we continue building something truly different in the pet industry."

With the addition of Philadelphia, Sparkle continues to accelerate its national expansion, partnering with seasoned operators who believe the grooming industry is ready for a more modern, transparent, and wellness-focused model.

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 456 licenses across 26 states and continues to expand rapidly.

Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.