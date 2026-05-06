Sparkle Grooming Co. Announces Major Franchise Expansion Across Tennessee

Brand Has Now Awarded More than 500 Development Licenses Across the US.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise redefining routine pet care, has announced a major expansion into Tennessee through a new regional development agreement led by experienced operator Heath Johnson, and business partner Mike Darsch.

The agreement includes plans to develop 22 Sparkle locations across the state over the next five years, with an initial focus on the Nashville market. The first location is anticipated to open in Q1 2027, marking a significant step in the brand's continued national growth.

Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, is expanding into Tennessee through a 22-unit regional development agreement led by experienced operators Heath Johnson and Mike Darsch, further accelerating the brand’s national growth beyond 500 awarded licenses.

"We're excited to bring Sparkle to Tennessee and introduce a better, more consistent grooming experience to pet parents across the region," said Johnson. "As dog owners, both Mike and I recognize how much our pets are truly part of the family, and Sparkle delivers an elevated experience that aligns with that belief."

Partners Johnson and Darsch bring decades of experience in hospitality, with Johnson having a background in restaurants and hotels, as well as experience operating a membership-based fitness business. He previously owned a Club Pilates location in Orlando, Florida, which he grew to more than 400 members before successfully exiting in 2023. Both their experience in customer-faced environments and recurring revenue models align closely with Sparkle's approach to modern pet care.

Sparkle Grooming Co. is part of a rapidly expanding segment of the pet industry, offering a wellness-focused, quick-service grooming experience designed to replace the traditional, time-consuming salon model. Unlike conventional grooming, Sparkle emphasizes routine, consistent hygiene care, membership-based pricing, reduced wait times, and a more efficient, one-on-one experience designed to reduce stress for pets.

Johnson and Darsch plan to build Sparkle's presence across Tennessee with a focus on delivering a high-quality, hospitality-driven experience for pet owners while expanding the brand's footprint throughout the state.

The Tennessee development deal is part of Sparkle's broader national expansion strategy as the brand continues to scale its footprint across the United States, including recent multi-unit agreements in key markets nationwide. Sparkle has surpassed 500 licenses awarded to regional developers with 20-plus locations in development nationwide.

"Bringing on partners like Heath and Mike are key to our growth," said Lyle Myer, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "His background in hospitality and experience operating membership-based businesses make him an ideal partner to introduce Sparkle to Tennessee."

Site selection for the area's first location is currently underway.

For more information about becoming involved with Sparkle, please visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.