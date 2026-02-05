Sparkle Grooming Co. Announces Landmark 67-License Deal Across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast

Seasoned consumer and pet industry investor Sanjay Bhatt to lead Sparkle's expansion across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and North Carolina.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, is proud to announce a landmark 67-license regional development agreement with Sanjay Bhatt. The expansion will bring Sparkle's modern grooming model to Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and North Carolina, marking the largest regional development deal in the brand's history.

Sparkle Grooming Co. announced a landmark 67-license regional development agreement with Sanjay Bhatt to expand its wellness-focused grooming model across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and North Carolina.

Bhatt is an experienced finance and investment professional with a long-standing focus on consumer, retail, and franchise businesses, including extensive exposure to pet-focused concepts. His background spans acquisitions, retail operations, and franchise analysis, equipping him with a deep understanding of the financial and operational levers required to scale high-performing brands.

"This is a defining moment for Sparkle," said Joe Aeppli, COO and Co-Founder. "Sanjay brings an incredibly rare combination of institutional-level financial expertise, hands-on understanding of franchising, and a genuine passion for pets and community. As we continue to grow nationally, partners like Sanjay are exactly who we want helping lead Sparkle into its next phase."

Bhatt's interest in the pet grooming industry is both professional and personal. As a longtime consumer and retail investor, he has studied the pet category extensively, while his firsthand experience as a dog owner has reinforced the need for more consistent, transparent, and wellness-oriented grooming experiences.

"Sparkle is elevating grooming with beautiful, transparent salons and a modern membership model that addresses real friction pet parents experience today: long waits, inconsistency from visit to visit, and limited visibility into the experience," said Bhatt. "It's a more dependable, wellness-oriented approach to routine pet care. I believe Sparkle has all the ingredients to become the category-defining brand in grooming: an exceptional customer experience, a scalable operating playbook, and a leadership team built to execute. I'm excited to partner early and help build the next great platform in pet care."

The new territories will roll out in phases, with initial salons expected to open beginning in 2026. As part of the agreement, Bhatt will focus on building strong local operator partnerships and supporting franchisees with disciplined financial insight, operational rigor, and a shared commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality care for pets and their people.

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 438 licenses across 25 states and continues to expand rapidly.

Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.