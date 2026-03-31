Sparkle Grooming Co. Announces Major Franchise Expansion Across Central and Southern Ohio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise redefining routine pet care, has announced a major expansion into Central and Southern Ohio through a new regional development agreement led by local businesswoman Jessa Barkan.

The agreement includes plans to develop 21 Sparkle locations across the region, with initial focus on major metropolitan areas including Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton, marking a significant step in the brand's continued national growth.

Sparkle Grooming Co. has signed a 21-unit regional development agreement to expand its wellness-focused, membership-based dog grooming model across Central and Southern Ohio.

"We're excited to bring Sparkle to central and southern Ohio and introduce a better, more consistent grooming experience to pet parents across the region," said Barkan. "What drew me to Sparkle is how thoughtful and modern the entire system is, it's designed to truly improve the lives of both dogs and their owners while making routine care easier and more accessible."

Barkan brings more than 17 years of marketing, sales and development experience with large publicly traded companies, including a background in franchise development and recruitment with Wendy's, where she worked on large-scale franchise growth initiatives across North America. Her experience in franchising, combined with a lifelong passion for animals, made Sparkle a natural fit.

"I've always loved the franchising model and seeing entrepreneurs build successful businesses," Barkan added. "Pairing that with my passion for animals and the booming pet care industry made this a dream opportunity."

Sparkle Grooming Co. is part of a rapidly expanding segment of the pet industry, offering a wellness-focused, quick-service grooming experience designed to replace the traditional, time-consuming salon model. Unlike conventional grooming, Sparkle emphasizes routine, consistent hygiene care, membership-based pricing, reduced wait times, and a more efficient, one-on-one experience designed to reduce stress for pets.

Barkan, a long-time Ohio resident, plans to build Sparkle's presence with a strong emphasis on community engagement and local involvement. She will focus on both self-developing locations and recruiting local franchisees to grow the brand throughout the region.

The Ohio development deal is part of Sparkle's broader national expansion strategy as the brand continues to scale its footprint across the United States. Site selection for the area's first location is currently underway.

"Bringing on partners like Jessa is key to our growth," said Lyle Myers, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "Her background in franchising and deep ties to the Ohio market make her an ideal partner to introduce Sparkle to the region."

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. By combining salon-quality hygiene and grooming with a membership-based model and hospitality-driven experience, Sparkle makes consistent, high-quality care more accessible for pet parents.

Focused on essential external health, Sparkle delivers a more convenient and transparent alternative to traditional grooming while equipping franchisees with scalable systems and modern operations designed for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.