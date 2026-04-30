Sparkle Grooming Co. Announces Major Franchise Expansion Across Orange County, California

Existing Sparkle Regional Developers Expand Into Second Major Market as Brand Surpasses 500 Development Licenses Awarded Across the U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise redefining routine pet care, has announced a major expansion into Orange County, California through a new regional development agreement led by Greg Busch and John Entz.

Sparkle Grooming Co. is expanding into Orange County, California with a 22-unit development agreement led by existing regional developers Greg Busch and John Entz, marking a continued push into high-growth markets as the brand scales its national footprint.

The agreement includes plans to develop 22 Sparkle locations across Orange County, with an initial focus on high-density, pet-friendly communities throughout the region. The expansion marks a significant step in the brand's continued national growth and entry into one of the most attractive pet care markets in the country.

Partners Greg Busch and John Entz bring a powerful combination of entrepreneurial, operating, and media leadership experience to Sparkle. Both previously worked at ESPN and FOX Sports, with Entz later rising through the ranks to serve as President of FOX Sports. Busch also brings extensive franchise operating experience as owner of six locations of The Joint Chiropractic clinics through his MaxPar Group, which was recognized on the Longhorn 100 list in both 2024 and 2025. Entz's lifelong connection to dogs through his family further fuels his passion for the pet care industry. Together, they form a dynamic and experienced team to lead Sparkle's expansion across multiple high-growth markets.

"We see Orange County as one of the premier pet markets in the country. It has a strong concentration of dog-loving households, affluent communities that value premium service, and a consumer base that appreciates convenience, consistency, and quality. OC also offers a diverse mix of coastal, suburban, and high-traffic retail corridors that align extremely well with Sparkle's model. We believe it is the ideal market to introduce a modern, membership-driven approach to routine dog care." said Busch.

This latest agreement builds on Greg and John's growing partnership with Sparkle, as the duo is already leading the brand's expansion in Texas through a previously awarded multi-unit development deal spanning the San Antonio and Austin markets. Their decision to expand into Orange County underscores a strong conviction in Sparkle's differentiated model and long-term growth potential, as well as their commitment to scaling the brand across multiple high-growth regions.

Sparkle Grooming Co. is part of a rapidly expanding segment of the pet industry, offering a wellness-focused, quick-service grooming experience designed to replace the traditional, time-consuming salon model. Unlike conventional grooming, Sparkle emphasizes routine, consistent hygiene care, membership- based pricing, reduced wait times, and a more efficient, one-on-one experience designed to reduce stress for pets.

The Orange County development deal is part of Sparkle's broader national expansion strategy as the brand continues to scale its footprint across the United States, including recent multi-unit agreements in key markets nationwide. Sparkle has surpassed 500 development licenses awarded nationwide, with more than 20 locations currently under development.

"Bringing on partners like Greg and John are key to our growth," said Lyle Myers, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "Their experience as multi-market operators and their commitment across regions like Texas and now Southern California is exactly what we look for as we continue to scale the brand."

Site selection is currently underway, with the first Orange County location expected to be announced soon.

For more information about becoming involved with Sparkle, please visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. By combining salon-quality hygiene and grooming with a membership-based model and hospitality-driven experience, Sparkle makes consistent, high-quality care more accessible for pet parents.

Focused on essential external health, Sparkle delivers a more convenient and transparent alternative to traditional grooming while equipping franchisees with scalable systems and modern operations designed for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.