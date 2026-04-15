Sparkle Grooming Co. Emerges as a Breakout Franchise Brand, Surpassing 500 Licenses Awarded

Wellness-focused pet care brand expands rapidly with new multi-unit agreements across key U.S. markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise redefining routine pet care, has surpassed 500 licenses awarded to regional developers with 20-plus locations in development nationwide, marking a major milestone in the brand's rapid expansion across the United States.

Sparkle Grooming Co. has surpassed 500 awarded licenses across 27 states in under 24 months of franchising, reporting 73% membership conversion and 7% annual attrition as early indicators of recurring-revenue durability.

Driven by strong franchise demand and a differentiated approach to pet wellness, anchored in its pioneering Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model, Sparkle continues to scale through multi-unit development agreements in both emerging and established markets. The company's growing footprint now spans more than 25 states, with significant development across regions including the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Northeast.

Recent growth includes new agreements across Tennessee (22 units) and South Florida (29 units), further strengthening Sparkle's presence in high-demand, pet-friendly markets and signaling continued momentum in early 2026.

"Crossing the 500-unit mark is a major milestone for Sparkle and a reflection of the demand we're seeing from both consumers and franchise partners," said Lyle Myers, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "We've built a model that simplifies routine pet care while delivering a better experience for dogs, their owners, and our operators. That combination is resonating in a big way."

Sparkle's development pipeline now spans more than 25 states, with strong concentration across high-growth regions. The Mid-Atlantic leads with 67 units planned across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and North Carolina, while Florida represents one of the brand's largest statewide opportunities with more than 80 units across multiple agreements.

The company has also established significant footholds in major metro areas including Chicago (31 units), Houston (28), Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas (50 combined), and the greater New York region. Across the Midwest and Mountain regions, Sparkle continues to expand through multi-state agreements covering Colorado, the Central Plains, and parts of the Midwest.

Recent additions in Tennessee and South Florida further reinforce the brand's momentum in key Sun Belt markets.

This expansion reflects Sparkle's strategy of partnering with experienced multi-unit operators and regional developers who are well-positioned to scale within their markets. Many franchisees bring backgrounds in franchising, multi-unit retail, and hospitality, aligning with Sparkle's operationally driven model.

At the core of Sparkle's growth is its pioneering role in the emerging Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Unlike traditional grooming salons, Sparkle focuses on routine, essential hygiene through a streamlined, membership-based model designed to make pet care more consistent, accessible, and efficient.

This approach not only improves outcomes for pets through more frequent care, but also creates a more predictable, scalable business model for franchisees.

Sparkle's continued expansion is supported by a robust development pipeline, strong unit economics, and a growing national brand presence. With additional markets actively under development and new franchise partnerships forming, the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory through 2026 and beyond.

For more information about becoming involved with Sparkle, please visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. By combining salon-quality hygiene and grooming with a membership-based model and hospitality-driven experience, Sparkle makes consistent, high-quality care more accessible for pet parents.

Focused on essential external health, Sparkle delivers a more convenient and transparent alternative to traditional grooming while equipping franchisees with scalable systems and modern operations designed for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.