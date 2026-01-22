Sparkle Grooming Co. Announces San Diego Expansion Through 21-Unit Regional Developer Agreement

Existing Colorado partners bring Sparkle's wellness-focused grooming model to Southern California.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, is excited to announce its expansion into San Diego with a new 21-unit Regional Developer agreement. The territory will be led by brothers Ernie and Leonard Arellano, and stake a flag for the brand on the West Coast.

The San Diego expansion represents another step in Sparkle Grooming Co.'s continued growth, driven by strong unit economics, a membership-based model, and a people-first approach to pet care. Building on their experience scaling Sparkle in Colorado , Ernie and Leonard Arellano identified San Diego as a natural next market to bring the brand's wellness-focused, salon-style grooming experience to a pet-forward community.

"This expansion is a reflection of our confidence in the Sparkle model and the impact it has on both pet parents and grooming professionals," said Ernie Arellano. "After seeing the brand perform in Colorado, stepping into San Diego felt like a no-brainer. It's a market that values wellness, convenience, and elevated service… all things, we too believe in and Sparkle delivers exceptionally well."

Leonard Arellano, who operates the Boulder salon , added, "Being on the ground as a franchisee gave me a firsthand look at how much pet parents appreciate Sparkle's thoughtful approach to grooming. San Diego has a strong pet-loving culture, and we're excited to introduce a brand that prioritizes consistency, transparency, and the wellbeing of dogs and the people who care for them."

"Seeing partners choose to grow with us is the ultimate validation of our brand and business model," said Joe Aeppli, COO and Co-Founder of Sparkle Grooming Co. "Ernie and Leonard bring complementary experience, deep operational insight, and a shared belief in what Sparkle stands for. We're thrilled to support their expansion into San Diego."

The San Diego regional development agreement further fuels Sparkle Grooming Co.'s rapidly expanding national footprint and continued growth among existing operators. The first San Diego locations are expected to open in 2026, with additional salons opening in subsequent years.

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 376 licenses across 21 states and continues to expand rapidly.

Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise creating a new Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-led operations. Designed for consistency, efficiency, and scale, Sparkle delivers an elevated experience for pets and pet parents while empowering franchisees and salon teams with proven systems and support.

