Sparkle Grooming Co. Surpasses 500 Licenses in Under 24 Months of Franchising

Membership-driven pet care franchise reaches 500 awarded licenses across 27 states, reporting 7% annual member attrition and 73% membership conversion in 2025.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , a membership-driven dog grooming franchise, has surpassed 500 awarded licenses across 27 states, less than 24 months after launching its franchise program in April 2024.

The milestone reflects sustained demand from experienced multi-unit operators seeking recurring-revenue concepts in resilient service categories. Since beginning franchising, Sparkle has emphasized regional density, disciplined territory development, and alignment with established franchise groups.

"I've been in franchise development for a long time, and there are clear patterns when sophisticated operators move early," said Lyle Myers, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "What stands out here is the speed. We're seeing experienced, multi-brand franchise groups committing to meaningful territory positions at a pace that's unusual. That level of conviction from seasoned operators is a powerful indicator."

Early Performance

With the majority of licenses awarded over the past 18 months, Sparkle is in active development mode. The company currently reports:

507 licenses awarded

27 states under active development agreements

6 salons open

More than 20 additional salons expected to open in 2026

According to performance data to be disclosed in the company's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), Sparkle reported a 2025 system average membership conversion rate of 73% and average annual member attrition of 7%. Leadership notes these early indicators reinforce the durability of the brand's recurring revenue model.

Rather than awarding isolated single units, Sparkle has concentrated on regional clustering, granting larger territory commitments to operators capable of building long-term market presence. A majority of licenses awarded to date are controlled by multi-unit franchisees and regional developers with prior multi-brand portfolios.

Operators entering the system come from health and wellness, personal care, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) backgrounds, bringing operational rigor and repeat-visit economics to the model.

Infrastructure-Led Expansion

Leadership emphasizes that license growth is paired with continued investment in training systems, marketing platforms, and technology infrastructure designed to support multi-unit performance.

"We are building regional strength first," said Ben Crawford, Co-Founder and CEO. "Having been a multi-unit operator myself, I know license growth alone doesn't create enterprise value. Long-term performance comes from operator quality, infrastructure, and disciplined development. The early performance indicators reinforce that the model is working as intended."

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. The company franchises a full-service, membership-driven grooming concept built for repeatable, multi-unit scale within the highly fragmented $12 billion U.S. grooming segment, combining salon-style care with hospitality-driven operations and scalable systems.

