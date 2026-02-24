Sparkle Grooming Co. Deepens Regional Developer Portfolio with Long Island Deal

Existing multi-state developer adds 18 licenses, expanding Sparkle's East Coast footprint into New York.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, has awarded 18 additional regional developer licenses to existing partner Sanjay Bhatt, expanding the brand's footprint into Long Island, New York.

Bhatt currently leads Sparkle's regional development efforts across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and North Carolina . The addition of Long Island marks a strategic expansion of his growing portfolio and reinforces Sparkle's disciplined approach to scaling with experienced, high-performing partners.

"After getting closer to the Sparkle team and seeing more of the model in action, I wanted to double down," said Bhatt. "Long Island is full of busy pet parents with high expectations, and Sparkle's consistent, service-forward approach is built to meet that demand at scale."

With dense suburban communities, strong household incomes, and a high concentration of pet ownership, Long Island represents a significant opportunity for Sparkle to build meaningful market density. Bhatt's strategy centers on thoughtful territory development, operational excellence, and attracting strong local operators.

"With personal ties to Long Island, I'm excited to expand Sparkle's footprint here and bring the brand to more pet parents across the Island," Bhatt added. "We're focused on building density and creating a showcase market for Sparkle. I'm looking to partner with high-quality local operators who share our commitment to service and long-term growth."

"Sanjay has demonstrated the ability to think beyond individual locations and focus on market-building," said Joe Aeppli, Co-Founder and COO. "Expanding into Long Island with a partner already driving growth across multiple East Coast markets gives us the foundation to create density, leadership, and lasting brand presence in New York."

Sparkle Grooming Co. is raising the standard in routine pet care through a membership-driven, tech-enabled grooming model designed for modern pet parents.

The brand has awarded 507 licenses across 27 states in under two years, signaling strong demand for a more structured approach to dog grooming.

Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

