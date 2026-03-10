Sparkle Grooming Co. Brings Wellness-Focused Dog Grooming to Ohio

New Avon salon marks the first Ohio location from franchise pawtners Sachin Patel and Romeo Radulici.

Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, announces the opening of its newest salon in Avon, Ohio, owned by regional developers Sachin Patel and Romeo Radulici, with doors set to open March 16, 2026.

Located at 1485 Nagel Rd Ste 200, Avon, Ohio 44011, Sparkle will be open 7 days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The salon delivers Sparkle's signature approach to routine hygiene and salon-style grooming, combining thoughtful handling, premium products, and transparent service in a welcoming, community-driven space.

As part of its commitment to valued, high-quality care, Sparkle in Avon offers a $45 Guest Pass for first-time guests. The visit includes an external wellness exam, bath, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, nail clipping, paw and sanitary cleanup, and a complete blow-dry and brush, giving pet parents a clear introduction to Sparkle's hygiene and grooming experience. Booking is now available.

An Open House Celebration

To celebrate the opening, Sparkle Grooming Co. will host an open house on March 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., inviting local pet parents to tour the salon, meet the team, and learn more about Sparkle's wellness-first approach to grooming.

Bringing Sparkle to Northern Ohio

The new salon is locally owned and operated by franchise partners Romeo Radulici and Sachin Patel, who are leading Sparkle's expansion across Northern Ohio through an 11-unit regional development agreement.

"We're excited to bring Sparkle's approach to pet care to the Avon community," said Radulici. "The combination of convenience, consistency, and high-quality grooming is something pet parents have been looking for."

"What drew us to Sparkle is the brand's forward-thinking mindset and the passion of the people behind it," added Patel. "We're excited to introduce local pet parents to a grooming experience that prioritizes both their dog's wellbeing and a great customer experience."

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style hygiene + grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

