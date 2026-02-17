Sparkle Grooming Co. Doubles Down in Texas with 28-Unit Houston Expansion

Proven Texas operators expand from Dallas to drive major Houston growth.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the fast-scaling dog grooming franchise, is proud to announce a 28-unit Regional Development Agreement in the Houston market. The territory will be led by existing multi-unit partners David Futrell and Jeff Etter, who will oversee franchise expansion in Houston while continuing to build their pawprint in Dallas.

Sparkle Grooming Co. has awarded a 28-unit Regional Development Agreement in the Houston market to existing franchise partners David Futrell and Jeff Etter, marking a significant expansion of the brand’s Texas footprint and one of its largest agreements to date.

Futrell, a lifelong franchise operator, began his career in franchising at just 23 years old and has spent more than three decades building and scaling consumer brands. His portfolio includes five locations of Dave's Hot Chicken , with plans for continued expansion, as well as prior multi-unit leadership with Schlotzsky's and Fuddruckers .

"Franchising changed my life," said Futrell. "I've been passionate about this industry since I was 23 because it creates real opportunity for people to build something of their own. What excites me most about Houston is not just opening salons, but teaching others how to work for themselves, become business owners, and create long-term wealth in their communities. Sparkle is a model that delivers operational excellence and heart, and I'm proud to help others step into that."

Etter complements Futrell's operational expertise with more than 30 years of experience in commercial banking, venture investment, and real estate development. He has financed and advised franchised operations across healthcare, housing, and service-based industries, guiding businesses from early-stage growth to multi-million-dollar scale.

"Houston represents both scale and sophistication — and Sparkle is uniquely positioned to win in both," said Etter. "The brand's recurring membership model, disciplined systems, and transparent operations create durable economics for franchisees and meaningful trust with pet parents. I'm excited to help build a network of high-performing operators across one of the most important markets in Texas."

Sparkle Grooming Co.'s model continues to resonate with experienced franchise leaders from QSR, healthcare, and service-driven sectors. With recurring membership revenue, standardized systems, visible salon operations, and a focus on accessibility and care, the brand offers a modern alternative in an industry long overdue for innovation.

"Seeing David and Jeff double down on Sparkle speaks volumes," said Co-Founder and COO, Joe Aeppli. "Houston is a powerhouse market, and we're confident their experience, discipline, and passion for franchising will attract exceptional operators who share our commitment to raising the standard in pet care."

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 466 licenses across 25 states and continues to expand rapidly.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.