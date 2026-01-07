Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands Colorado Presence with Boulder Opening

Routine hygiene + grooming concept expands its Colorado footprint with new Pearl Street location.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise is proud to announce the opening of its newest salon in Boulder, Colorado , officially welcoming pets and their people beginning January 12.

Located at 2770 Pearl Street, Unit B, Boulder, CO 80302 , Sparkle Boulder will be open 7 days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Offering flexible scheduling and a low-stress, modern experience built around each dog's comfort and wellbeing.

As part of its commitment to accessible, high-quality care, Sparkle Boulder offers a $45 Guest Pass for first-time guests. The visit includes an external wellness exam, bath, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, nail trimming, paw and sanitary cleanup, and a complete blow-dry and brush, providing pet parents with a clear introduction to Sparkle's hygiene and grooming experience. Booking is now available .

An Open House Celebration

To celebrate the opening, Sparkle Grooming Co. will host an open house on January 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. , inviting local pet parents to tour the salon, meet the team, and learn more about Sparkle's wellness-first approach to grooming.

Proudly Serving the Community That Raised Us

For many families, grooming is more than a routine appointment, it's an essential part of their pet's health and happiness. At Sparkle, every visit is guided by wellness-focused products, thoughtful handling, and a concierge-style experience designed to reduce stress and create consistency pets can trust.

"I'm most excited to be opening a business in the local community I grew up in and to be able to bring this high-quality care to their pups," said Krysi Henry, Co-Owner of the Boulder location. "This salon is incredibly personal to me, and I can't wait to welcome our neighbors and their dogs into a space built with intention, care, and heart."

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle is a QSPC , wellness-focused dog grooming franchise offering membership-based hygiene, salon-style grooming, and hospitality-led operations. Designed for consistency, efficiency, and scale, Sparkle delivers an elevated experience for pets and parents alike, while empowering franchisees with proven systems and support.

