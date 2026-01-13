Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands In Dallas With Veteran QSR and Financial Executives

Experienced operators bring decades of quick-service, franchise, and financial leadership to Sparkle's dog grooming model with 5 franchise locations planned in Dallas.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion in Dallas with franchise partners David Futrell and Jeff Etter, who have signed to develop five locations across the Dallas market.

Sparkle Grooming Co. announced its expansion in Dallas, Texas, with franchise partners David Futrell and Jeff Etter, who will develop five locations, bringing decades of QSR, franchise, and financial leadership to the brand’s growing footprint.

The partnership marks Sparkle's first franchise announcement of the year and reflects the brand's continued momentum among seasoned operators from adjacent service-driven industries. With deep roots in quick-service restaurants (QSR), franchising, finance, and multi-unit growth, Futrell and Etter bring a powerful blend of operational excellence and strategic discipline to Sparkle's Dallas pawprint.

Futrell is a longtime franchise veteran with more than three decades of experience building and scaling consumer brands. His franchise portfolio includes five locations of Dave's Hot Chicken , with plans to expand further over the next five years, as well as prior multi-unit leadership with Schlotzsky's and Fuddruckers .

"I love the art of service," said Futrell. "I've built my career around exceeding guest expectations and delivering an outstanding experience every single time. When I saw Sparkle, I immediately recognized the parallels to best-in-class QSR brands — operational consistency, transparency, and a product that delivers real value. Sparkle is bringing pet parents a true salon experience, and if you want the best for your best friend, Sparkle is for you."

Complementing Futrell's operational background, Etter brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial banking, venture investment, and real estate development. He has financed and advised franchised operations across healthcare, housing, and service-based businesses, helping guide organizations from startup through multi-million-dollar growth phases.

"The pet grooming industry has long been fragmented," said Etter. "Sparkle changes that. The membership model creates a meaningful, emotional connection between the groomer, the dog, and the family… built on consistency, trust, and accessibility. Bringing an identifiable, reliable grooming experience to market at a reasonable price point is incredibly powerful, and I'm excited to bring that to Dallas."

Sparkle Grooming Co.'s model draws natural alignment with QSR and other service-driven industries: recurring revenue through memberships, standardized systems, visible operations, strong unit economics, and a relentless focus on client experience. Futrell and Etter's combined expertise positions them perfectly to execute Sparkle's model with operational rigor while preserving the brand's people-first, pet-first ethos.

With five franchise licenses awarded and development planning underway, Sparkle Grooming Co. continues its national expansion by partnering with proven operators who recognize modern pet care demands. Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 355 licenses across 19 states and continues to expand rapidly.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise creating a new Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-led operations. Designed for consistency, efficiency, and scale, Sparkle delivers an elevated experience for pets and pet parents while empowering franchisees with proven systems and support.

