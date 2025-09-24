Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands into Atlanta with New Multi-Unit Franchisee

Attorney and real estate professional, Sean Reaves joins Sparkle Grooming Co. with three new Atlanta licenses, fueling the brand's rapid national growth.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the fast-scaling, wellness-focused dog grooming brand redefining pet care nationwide, has announced its expansion into Atlanta with the signing of a three-unit franchise agreement with Sean Reaves, a local attorney and real estate professional.

Reaves brings a strong background in client service, deal-making, and community engagement to the growing Sparkle Pack. While this marks his first franchise investment, his passion for pets and people alike makes him an ideal fit for Sparkle's mission.

"Dogs bring so much happiness into our lives, and I'm excited to give that back through Sparkle," said Reaves. "Helping pets look and feel their best while building connections in the community is exactly the kind of work I want to be doing."

Sparkle Grooming Co. is not your average dog groomer. With its modern, salon-style grooming, safe eco-friendly products, and same- or next-day booking, Sparkle is delivering a new level of convenience, wellness, and peace of mind for pet parents nationwide. Each salon is locally owned and operated by franchisees who share a love for dogs and a drive to bring their communities better, more accessible grooming care.

"Atlanta is one of the most vibrant markets in the Southeast, and we're thrilled to bring Sparkle to pet parents here," said Joe Aeppli, Co-Founder and COO. "Sean's professional expertise and genuine love of dogs make him the perfect partner to help expand our pawprint across the region."

Since April 2024, Sparkle has awarded 340 licenses across 18 states and continues to expand rapidly. Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is on a mission to elevate pet care by blending salon-style grooming with wellness-focused hygiene and neighborhood-level service. Our Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model is designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and always looking their best while making life easier for busy pet parents.

Sparkle's membership-driven approach, compact salon footprint, and operational support systems are helping franchisees nationwide deliver care that's consistent, efficient, and meaningful.

Led by a team of industry veterans and brand builders behind globally recognized concepts, Sparkle is redefining what routine pet care looks like in communities across America.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.