Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands into Nebraska with Agreement Led by Existing Regional Developers

Experienced multi-territory partners Tom Fitzpatrick and Joel Accathara deepen their commitment to the brand with expansion into the Nebraska market.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Nebraska through a 10-license development agreement with existing partners Tom Fitzpatrick and Joel Accathara. The duo currently serve as regional developers for Sparkle in Nevada and the Chicago market and are continuing to grow their portfolio with this latest multi-unit commitment.

Sparkle Grooming Co. expanded into Nebraska with a 10-license agreement led by existing regional developers Tom Fitzpatrick and Joel Accathara.

The Nebraska expansion marks another milestone in Sparkle Grooming Co.'s strategic growth, driven by strong unit economics, a membership-based model, and a people-first approach to pet care. With proven experience scaling the brand across multiple territories, Fitzpatrick and Accathara saw Nebraska as a natural next step.

For Fitzpatrick, the expansion is both professional and personal. A Nebraska native and lifelong dog owner, he sees the opportunity as a way to bring elevated pet care and quality career opportunities back to his home state.

"Nebraska is home for me, and bringing Sparkle here feels incredibly personal," said Tom Fitzpatrick, Regional Developer. "I'm excited to work with communities across the state to create great jobs for groomers and bathers while delivering a more thoughtful, low-stress grooming experience for pet parents. This model truly raises the bar for what dog care can be."

"Expanding into Nebraska was a natural progression for us," said Joel Accathara, Regional Developer. "We've seen firsthand what this brand is capable of, and we believe strongly in Sparkle's long-term potential. With Tom's deep understanding of the local market and strong community relationships, we're confident this territory is set up for meaningful, sustainable growth."

Sparkle Grooming Co. continues to attract experienced operators drawn to its modern grooming model built on consistency, transparency, and wellness for both dogs and the teams who care for them. With Nebraska added to their growing list of territories, Fitzpatrick and Accathara further demonstrate the confidence existing partners have in Sparkle's scalable, community-driven model, and repeatable unit economics.

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 365 licenses across 20 states and continues to expand rapidly.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise creating a new Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-led operations. Designed for consistency, efficiency, and scale, Sparkle delivers an elevated experience for pets and pet parents while empowering franchisees and salon teams with proven systems and support.

