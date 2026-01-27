Sparkle Grooming Co. Makes Its Chicago Debut with Three Franchise Licenses

Three salons awarded to local entrepreneur Wendi Wolmer, bringing wellness-focused pet care to the city.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, has announced the awarding of three franchise licenses in Chicago to local entrepreneur and dog advocate, Wendi Wolmer. The new salons will serve the Bucktown, Lakeview and Lincoln Square communities, marking Sparkle's official entry into the Chicago market.

Wolmer's background spans real estate, commercial construction, and residential development, giving her deep experience managing complex projects from concept to completion.

After adopting her first dog in 2009, Wolmer became involved in dog training and shelter work, including teaching obedience classes at a local shelter and welcoming several foster dogs into her home over the years. Her decision to open Sparkle salons is rooted in a genuine appreciation for dogs and a desire to make a positive, local impact in the community she and her family call home.

Following a cancer diagnosis several years ago, Wolmer began reflecting on what she wanted the next chapter of her career to look like. She explored a wide range of franchise opportunities before a clear goal emerged: to work more closely with dogs while building a thoughtfully scaled, brick-and-mortar business grounded in community.

Sparkle stood out for its modern approach to grooming and its transparent, full-service, membership-based model.

"What truly set Sparkle apart was its focus on the Essentials," Wolmer said. "No other groomer I've found offers such a complete set of core services as their base offering, especially at such an accessible price point. It's exactly what I've been searching for my own dog. Sparkle's commitment to supporting local shelters and rescue organizations ultimately sealed the deal."

Sparkle Grooming Co. continues to attract first-time franchise owners and experienced operators alike who are drawn to its wellness-first philosophy, modern salon experience, and commitment to supporting both pets and the people who care for them.

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 376 licenses across 21 states and continues to expand rapidly.

Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise creating a new Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-led operations. Designed for consistency, efficiency, and scale, Sparkle delivers an elevated experience for pets and pet parents while empowering franchisees with proven systems and support.

