Sparkle Grooming Co. Opens Doors with Its First South Carolina Location

New Mt. Pleasant salon brings Sparkle's modern grooming experience to local pet parents.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina . Sparkle at Mill Creek will officially welcome pets and their people beginning Monday, February 9.

Located at 2118 SC-41, Suite 102, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466 , Sparkle will be open 7 days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The salon delivers Sparkle's signature approach to routine hygiene and salon-style grooming, combining thoughtful handling, premium products, and transparent service in a welcoming, community-driven space.

As part of its commitment to accessible, high-quality care, Sparkle in Mt. Pleasant offers a $45 Guest Pass for first-time guests. The visit includes an external wellness exam, bath, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, nail clipping, paw and sanitary cleanup, and a complete blow-dry and brush, giving pet parents a clear introduction to Sparkle's hygiene and grooming experience. Booking is now available .

An Open House Celebration

To celebrate the opening, Sparkle Grooming Co. will host an open house on February 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. , inviting local pet parents to tour the salon, meet the team, and learn more about Sparkle's wellness-first approach to grooming.

Bringing Sparkle to Mt. Pleasant

The new salon is locally owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Sara Roux and Pierre Estoppey, who are excited to introduce Sparkle to the Mt. Pleasant community.

"Bringing Sparkle to the Mt. Pleasant community is something we've been looking forward to for a long time," said Roux and Estoppey. "We're excited to offer local pet parents a grooming option that's thoughtful, approachable, and centered on their dog's overall wellbeing."

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

