Sparkle Grooming Co. Taps Proven Operators for Five-Unit Expansion in Tampa Bay

Multi-unit owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace awarded five franchise licenses in high-demand Florida markets.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing dog grooming franchise, has announced the awarding of five franchise licenses in the Greater Tampa Bay area to experienced entrepreneurs and power couple operators Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace. The agreement marks a significant expansion across South Tampa, St. Petersburg, Largo, Tyrone, and Brandon, further strengthening Sparkle's presence in Florida.

The partnership reflects Sparkle's continued momentum among seasoned, multi-unit operators from adjacent service-driven brands. With experience spanning QSR operations, finance, and hospitality, Potesta and Pace bring a disciplined, execution-first mindset to Sparkle's expansion across the Tampa Bay market.

The newest pawtners currently own and operate multiple Chicken Salad Chick locations, where they earned Developer of the Year recognition after opening three units in just 114 days. Their broader portfolio also includes Ballast Security , one of Florida's largest private security companies, further underscoring their experience scaling operationally complex, service-focused brands.

Both partners were drawn to Sparkle's ability to modernize a historically fragmented industry through clean, thoughtfully designed salons, standardized systems, and a wellness-first experience built around consistency and trust.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Sparkle as multi-unit owners," said Potesta. "From the moment we evaluated the brand, it was clear Sparkle has built something special—a differentiated service model, a strong operational foundation, and a brand that genuinely resonates with today's pet owners. We see tremendous long-term potential and are proud to be part of Sparkle's growth."

"Sparkle has all the ingredients of a category-defining brand," added Pace. "Exceptional service, a compelling model, and leadership that understands how to scale the right way. We're excited to grow alongside the brand and bring a consistent, elevated grooming experience to the Tampa Bay community."

Sparkle Grooming Co.'s model continues to resonate with operators from QSR and other service-driven industries, where success is built on recurring revenue, standardized systems, and a relentless focus on client experience.

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 376 licenses across 21 states and continues to expand rapidly.

Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise creating a new Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-led operations. Designed for consistency, efficiency, and scale, Sparkle delivers an elevated experience for pets and pet parents while empowering franchisees with proven systems and support.

