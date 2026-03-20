Sparkle Grooming Co. Opens in West Jordan, Bringing a More Thoughtful, Wellness-Focused Grooming Experience to Local Dogs and Their Families

Locally owned salon introduces convenient, consistent approach to everyday pet care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog owners in West Jordan have a new option for keeping their pets clean, comfortable, and healthy. Sparkle Grooming Co. will officially open its doors in West Jordan, Utah, on March 23 at 1822 West 9000 South, Suite B, introducing a modern, wellness-focused approach to grooming designed with both dogs and their owners in mind.

Sparkle Grooming Co. announces the opening of its first Utah salon in West Jordan, bringing its wellness-focused, membership-driven grooming model to the market.

The salon will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., making it easier for busy families to fit pet care into their routines. Unlike traditional grooming experiences that can feel time-consuming or stressful for pets, Sparkle is built around the idea that routine hygiene should be simple, accessible, and consistent.

To celebrate the opening, the West Jordan salon will host a community open house on March 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., giving local residents an opportunity to tour the space, meet the team, and connect with local pet-focused businesses.

New clients can also take advantage of a $45 Guest Pass, which includes a bath, teeth cleaning, ear cleaning, nail clipping, paw and sanitary cleanup, along with a complete blow-dry and brush, providing an easy way to experience Sparkle's approach firsthand. As part of its grand opening, the salon is offering a limited-time "Founders for Life" promotion, giving early members $10 off memberships with pricing locked in for life, rewarding those who join early with long-term savings.

"We're excited to introduce Sparkle to the West Jordan community and bring a better grooming experience to local pet parents," said Benjamin Crawford Jr., regional developer and franchisee . "What stood out to me is how thoughtful and modern the entire system is, from the technology to the customer experience, and how it's designed to truly improve the lives of both dogs and their owners."

The salon is owned and operated by Crawford Jr., and marks the first Sparkle location in Utah, with plans for additional development across the region in the future.

In addition to its service model, Sparkle is designed to reduce stress for pets by eliminating long kennel wait times and creating a more efficient, one-on-one grooming experience.

Booking can be done online at Sparkle's website.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. By combining salon-quality hygiene and grooming with a membership-based model and hospitality-driven experience, Sparkle makes consistent, high-quality care more accessible for pet parents.

Focused on essential external health, Sparkle delivers a more convenient and transparent alternative to traditional grooming while equipping franchisees with scalable systems and modern operations designed for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.