Sparkle Grooming Co. Reaches 400+ Licenses, Scaling a New Standard in Pet Care

Wellness-focused franchise reaches 438 awarded licenses across 25 states in under two years.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly growing wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, has surpassed 400 awarded licenses nationwide, reaching 438 licenses across 25 states. The milestone marks a significant step forward in Sparkle's mission to modernize the $12B U.S. pet services industry through a scalable, membership-driven model built for long-term growth.

Only six months after crossing the 300-license mark, Sparkle's continued expansion underscores strong franchisee demand and a broader industry shift. The brand's Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model continues to resonate with multi-unit operators, seasoned investors, and first-time owners alike, each drawn to a concept designed for operational efficiency, recurring revenue, and meaningful community impact.

"We didn't build Sparkle to chase growth for growth's sake," said Joe Aeppli, Co-Founder and COO. "We built it to solve real problems in pet care. Surpassing 400 licenses is powerful validation that the industry is ready for change and that Sparkle is delivering a better way forward for pet parents, groomers, and franchise owners. What we're seeing is a clear shift toward standardized, wellness-first, membership-driven care, and we're proud to be helping lead that change."

A Scalable Model, Proven at Scale

Sparkle's rapid growth is the result of a franchise system intentionally designed to perform across markets. Key drivers include:

As experienced operators from health, wellness, beauty, and QSR continue to enter the system, Sparkle is accelerating expansion across the Midwest, Mountain West, Southeast, and beyond. Backed by deep franchising and pet care expertise, the leadership team remains focused on building depth, durability, and long-term value across every market.

"This milestone represents more than a number. It represents the foundation of a durable, scalable business," said Ben Crawford, Co-Founder and CEO. "Every license awarded is designed to be a business built to last in a category with long-term demand. By aligning unit economics, team experience, and customer trust, Sparkle is building a platform that can scale responsibly."

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

