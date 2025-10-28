Sparkle Grooming Co. Strengthens Midwest Presence, Adds Kansas to Its Map

Regional developers grow their Midwest reach with five new Kansas licenses, strengthening Sparkle's presence across the region.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the quick-service pet care movement, is proud to announce that regional developers Cori and Dan Cammarano have secured five new licenses in Kansas, continuing their mission to make high-quality grooming more accessible across the Midwest.

The husband-and-wife team already oversee Sparkle's development in Wisconsin, W. Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, and are now extending that reach to Kansas bringing their proven leadership, community-driven approach, and franchise expertise to another fast-growing market.

"Every new state represents more than expansion… it's another opportunity to build a stronger community of groomers, pet parents, and entrepreneurs," said Cori Cammarano. "Kansas is the next natural step in that journey, and we're excited to bring the Sparkle standard to even more families."

With backgrounds in multi-unit franchise development and small-business growth, the Cammarano duo have become key drivers in Sparkle's regional success story. Their ability to pair operational excellence with authentic local connection has helped Sparkle accelerate its mission of redefining grooming as a wellness-focused, relationship-based experience.

"Cori and Dan embody the entrepreneurial spirit that makes Sparkle special," said Joe Aeppli, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Sparkle Grooming Co. "They're building communities of franchisees who share our commitment to quality, operational excellence, and long-term success."

With Kansas joining their growing network, Sparkle continues to accelerate its vision for a modern grooming industry built on consistency, credibility, and community-driven growth.

Since April 2024, Sparkle has awarded 345 licenses across 19 states and continues to expand rapidly. Interested in learning more about our pack? Visit: sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is on a mission to elevate pet care by blending salon-style grooming with wellness-focused hygiene and neighborhood-level service. Our Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model is designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and always looking their best while making life easier for busy pet parents.

Sparkle's membership-driven approach, compact salon footprint, and operational support systems are helping franchisees nationwide deliver care that's consistent, efficient, and meaningful.

Led by a team of industry veterans and brand builders behind globally recognized concepts, Sparkle is redefining what routine pet care looks like in communities across America.

