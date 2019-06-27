Sparkle® Paper Towel Brand Announces New Partnership with the Kids In Need Foundation®

"We have a strong commitment to serve our communities. We're excited to partner with the Kids In Need Foundation, especially during the back to school season, to help make a real impact," said Nicole Cook, brand building director, retail towel and napkins at Georgia-Pacific. "This partnership will help provide Sparkle® paper towels, pens, pencils, notebooks and more to ensure that students and teachers are set up for success in the classroom."

The Sparkle® brand was on a mission to become more involved in the communities of the Georgia-Pacific headquarters and its manufacturing facilities nationwide. The company searched for a charitable partner that aligned with its principles of integrity, respect, self-actualization and transformation.

The Kids In Need Foundation has been a crucial resource and contributor to the success of schools nationwide for many years. The latest partnership will continue through 2021 and extends Georgia-Pacific's longtime support of the Kids In Need Foundation.

About Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 billion in school supplies, directly benefiting more than 6 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers in 2018. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @KidsInNeed

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 180 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.

