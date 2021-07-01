Sparkling Ice Announces Heroic Finalists for Second Annual Cheers to Heroes Contest

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, has announced the selection of three finalists for its second annual Cheers to Heroes campaign and contest celebrating everyday heroes from across the country. This year's finalists are being honored for their support and continued dedication to their local communities and are now in the running to be named the winner of this year's Cheers to Heroes contest with a cash prize of $10,000.

Earlier in April 2021, Sparkling Ice teamed up with one of America's favorite hometown heroes, 3x Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas to kick off this year's campaign, where together, Gabby and the brand announced the campaign's call-to-action for consumers to nominate a hero in their life.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, nominees will have a chance to win first, second, and third place prizes valued at $7,500, $5,000, and $500, respectively. The brand will award 300 nominees with the 3rd place cash prize, as a way to celebrate even more heroes for their community service. In total, the brand will be giving away over $170,000 in cash prizes throughout the contest period.

Between April and May, thousands of nominations were submitted from over 905 cities across the country, highlighting everyday heroes ranging from first line responders, community activists, teachers, office managers, doctors, nurses, friends, neighbors and more, for the notable and heroic work they've done in their communities. Now, Sparkling Ice is asking America to join them in celebrating these everyday heroes by voting for one of the following finalists.

After careful consideration, the finalists include:

Kay Menashe – Ozone Park, NY

Kay Menashe is dedicated to strengthening children's education in her local community. When the local public libraries in Howard Beach and Ozone Park closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kay stepped up and decided to set up an outdoor library in front of her home where she encouraged her neighbors to bring a book and grab a book to take home. She inspired her community to take action, as many began donating books and gift cards to help build "The Community Library." Kay continues to evolve the neighborhood collection throughout the pandemic and now hosts events and educational activities for children, putting her energy back into her community that she loves.

After serving his country for 25 years in the US Navy, Michael Bayer has continued his service through volunteering in his community. While many people tend to slow down after retirement, this veteran dedicates his time to the local food pantry where he collects groceries and for families in need. As a way to honor his brothers in arms, he volunteers at the local cemetery, assisting in organizing the processionals for his fellow veterans and offering support and to those visiting the cemetery. Michael is known for always lending a helping hand and has become an integral member of the neighborhood grounds committee, where he helps with home repairs, especially to the elder residents in his community. In addition, Michael shares his talent of singing by volunteering his time at the local children's choir and sings on the local town community choir.

Ryan Dwyer is known for his passion, leadership, and dedication to his local community. Ryan founded a nonprofit Fine Dine Front Lines (FDFL) to thank the healthcare workers that helped his 10-year-old stepdaughter through her cancer treatment. Ryan, who has also been battling leukemia since May 2019 , partners with restaurants to provide meals which he then donates to local hospitals, as a way to support the restaurant industry while also showing appreciation to local healthcare heroes. Despite his personal battles over the last few years, Ryan has selflessly continued to deliver 15,000 free meals to essential workers throughout the 21+ hospitals in Washington , without compensation.

Beginning today, Sparkling Ice fans across the country can cast their vote through the end of July at www.sparklingicerewards.com/cheerstoheroes . The winner will be announced on August 13th and the nominator of the winning hero will also receive a $500 prize.

For more information on Sparkling Ice and the Cheers to Heroes contest, please visit: www.sparklingicerewards.com/cheerstoheroes.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years. The company's portfolio of brands includes Sparkling Ice, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, Talking Rain Sparkling Water, Talking Rain Elevate, and the Talking Rain Essentials line, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future. The company is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, Talking Rain aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

