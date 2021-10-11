Spark.Orange team joins Crowe

Spark.Orange was founded in 2013 by Derek Vargas and Aliza Seeber. As part of the transaction, Vargas and Seeber will join Crowe as principals, as will Spark.Orange executive vice president Dena Moore. Following the transaction, a Crowe office will be established in Syracuse. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled that the Spark.Orange team is joining our Crowe family," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO. "They bring deep, insightful and transformative expertise across the Salesforce cloud platform, which is a strategic addition to our consulting cloud platform offerings. Adding this team and their capabilities to Crowe will bring lasting value to our clients and expanded career opportunities for our people."

"Spark.Orange has always been about building a culture-driven organization committed to delivering innovative and transformative Salesforce experiences for our clients," said Vargas. "Aliza and I are so excited about the incredible alignment and synergies we've found with Crowe. We'll have the opportunity to leverage the firm's deep industry expertise and culture of innovation to bring real value and truly relevant strategies and technology to customers around the world."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

About Spark.Orange

Spark.Orange is Salesforce cloud implementation and solution provider. Founded in 2013 by Derek Vargas and Aliza Seeber, the firm is based in Syracuse, New York, and serves clients nationally as a Salesforce Strategic Implementation Partner. The team at Spark.Orange is passionate about transforming business efficiency and experience through proven cloud technology and business transformation strategies.

