SparkToro Partners with Sinch to Build a Cost-Effective and Reliable Email System Using Sinch Mailgun

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is excited to announce that Seattle-based software company SparkToro, has selected Sinch's Mailgun transactional email services to build a robust and scalable email ecosystem. This collaboration has enabled SparkToro to achieve high email deliverability while minimizing costs, ensuring smooth and seamless communication with their growing customer base.

Founded in 2018 by Casey Henry and Rand Fishkin, SparkToro set out to provide under-resourced businesses with an affordable way to understand their target audiences. A crucial component of their platform's success was finding a flexible and scalable email service that fit their startup budget. Casey Henry, SparkToro's Chief Technology Officer, was familiar with Mailgun's customization capabilities and affordability and decided to integrate it into SparkToro's tech stack.

Mailgun's developer-centric design provided all the necessary tools to create a sophisticated system for transactional and onboarding emails. "SparkToro's success with our Mailgun service highlights the exceptional reliability and scalability of our email solutions," said Kate Nowrouzi, VP Deliverability & Product Strategy at Sinch. "We are proud to support SparkToro in their mission to provide affordable and effective audience research tools, and look forward to growing alongside them as their business thrives."

Using webhooks and the Send API, SparkToro created an internal preference system that allows customers to control the types of emails they receive. This system also provides them with real-time insights into email usage and performance, facilitating continuous optimization and cost savings.

As SparkToro's customer base and email volume grow, the robustness and scalability of Mailgun's platform ensures that their communication infrastructure will remain seamless and effective. "When you're starting a startup, you don't want to have to redo your billing or mailing system as you gain traction," Casey noted, highlighting the need for Sinch Mailgun's dependable and scalable solution from the onset.

SparkToro empowers businesses to discover the websites, blogs, podcasts, social accounts, and publications that resonate with their audience. By providing affordable audience research tools, SparkToro helps companies of all sizes understand and reach their target markets effectively.

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice, and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

