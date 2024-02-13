SpartanNash Advancing Retail Innovation with In-Store Robotics

News provided by

SpartanNash

13 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

After a successful pilot, SpartanNash will expand the use of Simbe's autonomous inventory robot at 60 additional store locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced plans to implement Simbe's autonomous inventory robot Tally in 60 additional Company-operated stores across the Midwest. This opportunity to generate actionable, real-time inventory insights represents SpartanNash's continued investment in technology to enhance the store guest and Associate experiences.

Continue Reading

"We first piloted Tally in 15 stores, and the success of that launch motivated us to expand Tally across more locations to help Associates save time in inventory tracking and spend more time on the floor serving our store guests," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson. "The real-time data intelligence Tally provides helps ensure our store guests' favorite items always stay fresh, are adequately stocked and priced competitively, helping us deliver the ingredients for a better life."

Simbe's Store Intelligence platform informs product stocking, ordering, merchandising, and e-commerce fulfillment with real-time inventory insights across every store area. This data precision empowers Associates to ensure items are available for store guests with accurate location and price, while freeing up their time for more engaging, guest-facing work. As part of SpartanNash's commitment to customer-focused innovation, this Tally expansion follows the Company's investment in other food technology solutions Upshop Magic™ and Flashfood. 

"We're always impressed with how SpartanNash embraces innovative technologies," said Brad Bogolea, CEO of Simbe. "In retail's fast-paced environment, every data point matters. The expansion of our solution is a testament to their relentless focus on strengthening operations, supporting Associates, and delivering an optimal shopping experience. Working with the SpartanNash team is incredibly rewarding, and we can't wait to see the partnership grow from here."    

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

About Simbe
Simbe is the global leader in Store Intelligence™ solutions that provide unprecedented visibility and real-time insights to increase retailer performance. Simbe combines cutting-edge AI and robotics to power business-critical intelligence that improves inventory management and streamlines operations, while empowering retailers to better support store associates and elevate shoppers' experience. Simbe's comprehensive platform includes the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which leverages best-in-class computer vision to identify exact product location, out-of-stocks, and pricing & promotion information with 99% accuracy. Simbe works with major worldwide brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com.

CONTACT: 
Adrienne Chance 
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
[email protected]  

Caitlin Allen
SVP, Marketing
Simbe Robotics
[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash

Also from this source

SpartanNash to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SpartanNash to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its financial results before the stock market opens on Thursday, Feb. ...
SpartanNash Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

SpartanNash Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) is proud to announce its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.