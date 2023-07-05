SpartanNash and Flashfood Successfully Divert One Million Pounds of Food Waste

News provided by

SpartanNash

05 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

ESG initiative provides deep discounts for grocery shoppers while diverting food from landfills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) recently achieved a significant milestone in its collaboration with technology company Flashfood. In its first three years, the Company and the app-based marketplace have successfully diverted an impressive one million pounds of food waste and saved families $1.9 million on their groceries.

Continue Reading
SpartanNash recently achieved a significant milestone in its collaboration with technology company Flashfood.
SpartanNash recently achieved a significant milestone in its collaboration with technology company Flashfood.

Reducing food waste and providing affordable access to nutrition are key elements of SpartanNash's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to promote healthy lives and well-being for all.

"At SpartanNash, we're focused on innovative ways to meet shopper needs," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. "This solution has made a tremendous difference in preventing food waste while helping families save on imperfect produce and other products that might otherwise end up in landfills."

SpartanNash introduced Flashfood, an app empowering shoppers to buy discounted grocery items nearing their best-by date, in Michigan and Indiana through a pilot program with Family Fare and Martin's Super Markets in 2020. The partnership expanded last year with the addition of 44 Family Fare and VG's Grocery stores in Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska. Shoppers make purchases of fresh and center store items directly in the app and then pick up their order from the designated "Flashfood Zone" within participating stores.

"Partnerships with mission-aligned grocers like SpartanNash play a vital role in addressing the connected problems of food waste and food insecurity," said Flashfood Head of Impact Brody Slacer. "We sincerely appreciate the Company's early commitment to our alliance and the hard work of their team members that have made it all possible."

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

About Flashfood
Flashfood is a technology company working to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The app-based marketplace is helping families across America access nutritious food at affordable prices, while reducing the volume of food retailers send to landfills. Flashfood is a remote-first company currently partnered with nearly 2,000 stores across North America. For more information, please visit flashfood.com.

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
[email protected] 

SOURCE SpartanNash

Also from this source

SpartanNash Rallies for Local Communities Through Helping Hands Day and In-Store Fundraiser

SpartanNash Receives Prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.