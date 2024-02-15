SpartanNash Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results

News provided by

SpartanNash

15 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Delivers Fiscal 2023 Growth in Net Earnings of 51% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of 6%

Provides Fiscal 2024 Outlook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today reported financial results for its 12-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended Dec. 30, 2023.

"Our team is proud of another strong year in which we have demonstrated year-over-year growth, delivered record profitability, and performed in line with our expectations, all in spite of a challenging macroeconomic environment," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "We are on track to achieve the objectives in our long-term strategic plan as we focus on creating enhanced customer value and capturing additional cost savings from our transformational initiatives. We expect 2024 to be another pivotal year of market share growth in our Wholesale and Retail segments. Our talented Associates have built a strong foundation for us to pursue both organic and inorganic opportunities."

Fourth Quarter Highlights(2)

  • Net sales decreased 2.8% to $2.25 billion, driven by lower volumes in both the Wholesale and Retail segments.
    • Wholesale segment net sales decreased 2.0% to $1.60 billion due primarily to lower volume in the national accounts customer channel.
    • Retail segment net sales decreased 4.5% to $647.0 million, with comparable store sales down 2.8%. The net sales decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in food assistance program benefits and lower fuel sales.
  • Net earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $0.02 per diluted share in the prior year.
    • The increase was primarily due to a higher gross profit rate and lower incentive compensation. This favorability was partially offset by lower unit volumes and an increase in restructuring and asset impairment charges.
  • Adjusted EPS(3) of $0.35, compared to $0.28 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $53.6 million, compared to $47.2 million in the prior year.
    • These measures exclude, among other items, the impact of the LIFO provision and restructuring and asset impairment charges.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights(4)

  • Net sales increased 0.9% to $9.73 billion.
    • Wholesale net sales increased 1.1% to $6.92 billion.
    • Retail increased 0.4% to $2.81 billion, with a comparable store sales increase of 2.0%.
  • Net earnings of $1.50 per diluted share increased compared to $0.95 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EPS(3) of $2.18 decreased from $2.33. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $257.4 million increased from $242.9 million.
  • Cash generated from operating activities of $89.3 million decreased from $110.4 million.
  • Net long-term debt(5) to adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio of 2.3x at year end increased sequentially compared to 2.1x at the end of the third quarter.
  • Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) of $127.4 million increased compared to $102.1 million.
  • Returned $48.3 million to shareholders through $18.6 million in share repurchases and $29.7 million in dividends compared to $62.2 million returned to shareholders in the prior year.

(1)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2.

(2)

All comparisons are for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, unless otherwise noted.

(3)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3.

(4)

All comparisons are for the fiscal year 2023 compared with the fiscal year 2022, unless otherwise noted.

(5)

A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 4.

(6)

A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The following table provides the Company's guidance for fiscal 2024:

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

(In millions, except adjusted EPS(3))

Actual

Low

High

Total net sales

$

9,729

$

9,700

$

9,900

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

257

$

255

$

270

Adjusted EPS(3)

$

2.18

$

1.85

$

2.10

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6)

$

127

$

135

$

145

Guidance incorporates the Company's long-term strategic initiatives, including all transformational programs and tuck-in acquisitions.

Conference Call & Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Thursday, February 29, 2024.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.spartannash.com/investor-presentations.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is approximately 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release and in the Company's website-accessible conference calls with analysts and investor presentations include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), about the plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that the Company or management "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, occur or be pursued or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the Company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; disruptions to the Company's information security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; impacts to the availability and performance of the Company's information technology systems; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base; changes in product availability and product pricing from vendors; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; failure to successfully retain or manage transitions with executive leaders and other key personnel; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance matters; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans may fail to repay the Company; changes in the geopolitical conditions; disruptions associated with severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including effects from climate change; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; the Company's level of indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; changes in government regulations; labor relations issues; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kayleigh Campbell
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance 
SVP, Communications
[email protected]  

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022

 Net sales

$

2,245,183

$

2,309,040

$

9,729,219

$

9,643,100

 Cost of sales

1,906,214



1,967,601



8,243,663



8,145,625

 Gross profit

338,969



341,439



1,485,556



1,497,475




















 Operating expenses


















   Selling, general and administrative

306,451



333,361



1,366,238



1,427,783

   Acquisition and integration, net

1,157



245



3,416



343

   Restructuring and asset impairment, net

7,819



(933)



9,190



805

 Total operating expenses

315,427



332,673



1,378,844



1,428,931




















 Operating earnings

23,542



8,766



106,712



68,544




















 Other expenses and (income)


















   Interest expense, net

9,669



8,027



39,887



22,791

   Other, net

(790)



(778)



(3,300)



(1,162)

 Total other expenses, net

8,879



7,249



36,587



21,629




















 Earnings before income taxes

14,663



1,517



70,125



46,915

   Income tax expense

4,358



867



17,888



12,397

 Net earnings

$

10,305

$

650

$

52,237

$

34,518




















 Net earnings per basic common share

$

0.30

$

0.02

$

1.53

$

0.98




















 Net earnings per diluted common share

$

0.30

$

0.02

$

1.50

$

0.95




















 Weighted average shares outstanding:


















   Basic

34,039



34,732



34,211



35,279

   Diluted

34,670



35,866



34,901



36,313

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)


December 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

 Assets








  Current assets








  Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,964

$

29,086

  Accounts and notes receivable, net

421,859



404,016

  Inventories, net

575,226



571,065

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

62,440



62,244

  Total current assets

1,077,489



1,066,411










 Property and equipment, net

649,071



610,220

 Goodwill

182,160



182,160

 Intangible assets, net

101,535



106,341

 Operating lease assets

242,146



257,047

 Other assets, net

103,174



84,382










 Total assets

$

2,355,575

$

2,306,561










 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








  Current liabilities








  Accounts payable

$

473,419

$

487,215

  Accrued payroll and benefits

78,076



103,048

  Other accrued expenses

57,609



62,465

  Current portion of operating lease liabilities

41,979



45,453

  Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

8,813



6,789

  Total current liabilities

659,896



704,970










  Long-term liabilities








  Deferred income taxes

73,904



66,293

  Operating lease liabilities

226,118



239,062

  Other long-term liabilities

28,808



33,376

  Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

588,667



496,792

  Total long-term liabilities

917,497



835,523










  Commitments and contingencies


















  Shareholders' equity








 Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares

    authorized; 34,610 and 35,079 shares outstanding

460,299



468,061

 Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares

     authorized; no shares outstanding






 Accumulated other comprehensive income

796



2,979

 Retained earnings

317,087



295,028

 Total shareholders' equity

778,182



766,068










  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,355,575

$

2,306,561

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)





52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)


December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Cash flow activities











  Net cash provided by operating activities


$

89,327

$

110,350

  Net cash used in investing activities




(116,517)



(100,948)

  Net cash provided by financing activities




16,068



9,018

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents




(11,122)



18,420

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period




29,086



10,666

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$

17,964

$

29,086

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings by Segment
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Wholesale Segment:






























  Net sales

$

1,598,169

71.2

%

$

1,631,503

70.7

%

$

6,919,217

71.1

%

$

6,845,236

71.0

%

  Operating earnings

21,681






303






87,701






55,137



Retail Segment:






























  Net sales

647,014

28.8

%


677,537

29.3

%


2,810,002

28.9

%


2,797,864

29.0

%

  Operating earnings

1,861






8,463






19,011






13,407



Total:






























  Net sales

$

2,245,183

100.0

%

$

2,309,040

100.0

%

$

9,729,219

100.0

%

$

9,643,100

100.0

%

  Operating earnings

23,542






8,766






106,712






68,544



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, a non-routine settlement related to a legal matter resulting from a previously closed operation that was resolved during the year and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy as part of its long-term plan, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include non-operating expenses associated with recognition of plan settlement losses and amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. Prior year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, costs related to shareholder activism, operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, non-operating costs associated with the write off of certain unamortized deferred financing costs related to the debt modification, organizational realignment, and severance associated with cost reduction initiatives. Costs related to shareholder activism include consulting, legal and other expenses incurred in relation to shareholder activism activities. Prior year organizational realignment includes benefits for associates terminated as part of leadership transition plans, which do not meet the definition of a reduction-in-force.

Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

The Company is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in the Fiscal 2024 Outlook section of this press release without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty since they are not yet known or quantifiable, and do not relate to the Company's normal operating activities. These adjustments may include, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment activity, acquisition and integration costs, severance, costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, and organizational realignment costs, and the impact of adjustments to the LIFO inventory reserve. This information is dependent upon future events, which may be outside of the Company's control and could have a significant impact on its GAAP financial results for fiscal 2024.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization 
(Adjusted EBITDA)
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Net earnings

$

10,305

$

650

$

52,237

$

34,518

  Income tax expense

4,358



867



17,888



12,397

  Other expenses, net

8,879



7,249



36,587



21,629

Operating earnings

23,542



8,766



106,712



68,544

Adjustments:


















  LIFO (benefit) expense

(6,341)



13,907



16,104



56,823

  Depreciation and amortization

23,394



21,906



98,639



94,180

  Acquisition and integration, net

1,157



245



3,416



343

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

7,819



(933)



9,190



805

  Cloud computing amortization

1,349



956



5,034



3,650

  Organizational realignment, net

529







5,239



1,859

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

7



36



318



831

  Stock-based compensation

2,463



1,381



12,536



8,589

  Stock warrant

280



499



1,559



2,158

  Non-cash rent

(505)



(753)



(2,599)



(3,444)

  (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(45)



1,141



259



1,073

  Legal settlement









900




  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









94



133

  Costs related to shareholder activism













7,335

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,649

$

47,151

$

257,401

$

242,879

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, continued
(Adjusted EBITDA)
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

December 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Wholesale:


















Operating earnings

$

21,681

$

303

$

87,701

$

55,137

Adjustments:


















  LIFO (benefit) expense

(4,346)



13,144



12,388



48,282

  Depreciation and amortization

12,370



10,999



51,535



47,601

  Acquisition and integration, net

27



239



216



239

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

7,860



(147)



8,548



(2,363)

  Cloud computing amortization

915



664



3,414



2,537

  Organizational realignment, net

330







3,269



1,160

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

7



27



303



689

  Stock-based compensation

1,601



903



8,216



5,646

  Stock warrant

280



499



1,559



2,158

  Non-cash rent

4



(94)



(134)



(382)

  (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(72)



696



(83)



512

  Legal settlement









900




  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









59



83

  Costs related to shareholder activism













4,577

Adjusted EBITDA

$

40,657

$

27,233

$

177,891

$

165,876

Retail:


















Operating earnings

$

1,861

$

8,463

$

19,011

$

13,407

Adjustments:


















  LIFO (benefit) expense

(1,995)



763



3,716



8,541

  Depreciation and amortization

11,024



10,907



47,104



46,579

  Acquisition and integration, net

1,130



6



3,200



104

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(41)



(786)



642



3,168

  Cloud computing amortization

434



292



1,620



1,113

  Organizational realignment, net

199







1,970



699

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives





9



15



142

  Stock-based compensation

862



478



4,320



2,943

  Non-cash rent

(509)



(659)



(2,465)



(3,062)

  Loss on disposal of assets

27



445



342



561

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









35



50

  Costs related to shareholder activism













2,758

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,992

$

19,918

$

79,510

$

77,003

Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to
Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS")
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended


December 30, 2023


December 31, 2022





per diluted





per diluted

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings

share


Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

10,305

$

0.30


$

650

$

0.02

Adjustments:




















  LIFO (benefit) expense

(6,341)









13,907






  Acquisition and integration, net

1,157









245






  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

7,819









(933)






  Organizational realignment, net

529
















  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

7









36






  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

(763)









(758)






  Write off of deferred financing costs











236






   Total adjustments

2,408









12,733






  Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(693)









(3,213)






Total adjustments, net of taxes

1,715



0.05




9,520



0.26

*

  Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

12,020

$

0.35


$

10,170

$

0.28

* Includes rounding













52 Weeks Ended


December 30, 2023


December 31, 2022





per diluted





per diluted

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings

share


Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

52,237

$

1.50


$

34,518

$

0.95

Adjustments:




















  LIFO expense

16,104









56,823






  Acquisition and integration, net

3,416









343






  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

9,190









805






  Organizational realignment, net

5,239









1,859






  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

318









831






  Pension refund from annuity provider











(200)






  Legal settlement

900
















  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

(3,174)









(776)






  Costs related to shareholder activism











7,335






  Write off of deferred financing costs











236






   Total adjustments

31,993









67,256






  Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(8,218)









(17,083)






   Total adjustments, net of taxes

23,775



0.68




50,173



1.38

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

76,012

$

2.18


$

84,691

$

2.33



(a)

The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

$

8,813

$

6,789

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

588,667



496,792

  Total debt

597,480



503,581

Cash and cash equivalents

(17,964)



(29,086)

  Net long-term debt

$

579,516

$

474,495

Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)





52 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)


December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Purchases of property and equipment


$

120,330

$

97,280

Plus:











  Cloud computing spend




7,040



4,817

Capital expenditures and IT capital


$

127,370

$

102,097

Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

SOURCE SpartanNash

Also from this source

SpartanNash Advancing Retail Innovation with In-Store Robotics

SpartanNash Advancing Retail Innovation with In-Store Robotics

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced plans to implement Simbe's autonomous inventory robot Tally in 60...
SpartanNash to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SpartanNash to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its financial results before the stock market opens on Thursday, Feb. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.