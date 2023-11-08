SpartanNash Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

SpartanNash

08 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Transformational Initiatives Continue to Deliver Shareholder Value

Narrows Fiscal 2023 Guidance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today reported financial results for its 12-week third quarter ended October 7, 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales of $2.26 billion, a decrease of 1.4%, compared to $2.30 billion in the prior year quarter.
  • Retail comparable sales increased 1.2%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Net earnings of $11.1 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $60.9 million, compared to $57.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $95.7 million during the year-to-date period of fiscal 2023 compared to $7.5 million in the year-to-date period of the prior year.
  • Returned $40.9 million to shareholders during the year-to-date period of fiscal 2023 through $18.5 million in share repurchases and $22.4 million in dividends.

(1)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2 below.

"We continue to make tremendous progress on our plan, growing share and executing on our transformational initiatives despite the ongoing headwinds facing our industry," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "Our team is capturing savings, actively collaborating with the supplier community, and delivering reliable services to our Wholesale customers and Retail shoppers. With the success of Our Winning Recipe, we are energized by the opportunities ahead to further capture share, drive results and grow sustainable value for shareholders."

Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

Net sales decreased $32.3 million, or 1.4%, to $2.26 billion from $2.30 billion in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease reflected sales declines in both the Wholesale and Retail segments, which were unfavorably impacted by a reduction in volume, partially offset by higher pricing from inflationary trends.

Gross profit was $347.5 million, or 15.35% of net sales, compared to $351.2 million, or 15.29% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. The gross profit dollar decline was driven by lower unit volumes within both segments. Last in first out ("LIFO") expense decreased $8.3 million, or 36 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter. Additional variances in the gross profit rate are discussed within the segment financial results below.

Reported operating expenses for the third quarter were $324.5 million, or 14.3% of net sales, compared to $331.9 million, or 14.5% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. During the quarter, efficiencies realized from the Company's supply chain transformation helped to offset industry-wide headwinds. The reduction in expenses was also due to lower incentive compensation compared to the prior year quarter. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in acquisition and integration charges and organizational realignment costs related to the previously announced go-to-market plan.

The Company reported operating earnings of $23.1 million, an increase of $3.8 million, compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by the changes in net sales, gross profit, and operating expenses discussed above.

Interest expense of $9.3 million increased $3.2 million from the prior year quarter. Higher interest rates on the Company's credit facility were driven by federal monetary policy tightening and accounted for $2.5 million of the increase in interest expense. Other income for the third quarter included a $0.8 million gain related to the amortization of a prior service credit of a previously terminated post-retirement plan.

The Company reported net earnings of $11.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(2) for the third quarter were $18.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $20.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $3.6 million to $60.9 million, compared to $57.3 million in the prior year quarter, due to the sales, gross profit and expense variances described above.

(2)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 4 below.

Third Quarter Segment Financial Results

Wholesale

The Company's supply chain network serves Wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges around the globe. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products.

Net sales for Wholesale decreased $27.9 million, or 1.7%, to $1.60 billion from $1.63 billion in the prior year quarter. The decline in net sales was due primarily to marketplace demand changes from a certain national account customer.

Reported operating earnings for Wholesale were $18.2 million, compared to $14.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in reported operating earnings was due to an increase in the gross profit rate, lower incentive compensation, and efficiencies realized from the Company's supply chain transformation initiative. The gross profit rate increase was primarily driven by lower LIFO expense, as well as benefits realized from the merchandising transformation initiative. These benefits mostly offset the anticipated impact of lower inflation-related price change benefits compared to elevated levels in the prior year quarter. The increase in reported operating earnings was partially offset by cycling asset impairment and restructuring gains in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $0.7 million to $39.0 million from $38.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Retail

The Company operates a scaled regional Retail segment with 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, in addition to pharmacies and fuel centers.

Net sales for Retail decreased $4.4 million, or 0.7%, to $662.2 million from $666.6 million in the prior year quarter. Retail comparable store sales grew 1.2% for the quarter, due primarily to the inflationary impact on pricing. Additionally, lower fuel sales in the quarter reduced reported net sales by 0.8%.

Reported operating earnings for Retail were $4.9 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in reported operating earnings was due to higher acquisition and integration expenses, a decline in unit volume, and lower pharmacy margin rates. This was partially offset by lower incentive compensation and reduced asset impairment and restructuring charges. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $2.9 million to $21.9 million from $19.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, including current maturities, increased $40.6 million for the year-to-date period. The Company's net long-term debt(3) to adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio improved sequentially by 10 basis points to 2.1x, compared to the second quarter 2023. The Company's liquidity remains strong, giving it flexibility to support its strategic plan.

Cash flows provided by operating activities for the year-to-date period were $95.7 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior year. The increase in cash flows compared to the prior year was due primarily to improvements in working capital.

Purchases of property and equipment were $86.2 million in the year-to-date period, compared to $66.3 million in the prior year, while capital expenditures and IT capital(4) totaled $90.3 million in the year-to-date period, compared to $69.5 million in the prior year.

Through the third quarter, the Company paid $22.4 million in cash dividends, equal to $0.645 per common share. The Company also repurchased 765,194 shares of common stock during the year-to-date period for a total of $18.5 million, at an average price of $24.21 per share. In total, the Company returned $40.9 million to shareholders through the third quarter. As of October 7, 2023, $25.5 million remains available under the Company's share repurchase program, which expires on February 22, 2027.

(3)

A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5 below.

(4)

A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 6 below.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Based upon the Company's performance to date and the current outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2023, the Company is refining its guidance to reflect current trends and market conditions. The following table provides the Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2023:

Fiscal 2022

Previous Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Total net sales (millions)

$

9,643

$

9,650

$

9,950

$

9,650

$

9,850

Adjusted EBITDA(1) (millions)

$

243

$

248

$

263

$

253

$

258

Adjusted EPS(2)

$

2.33

$

2.20

$

2.35

$

2.20

$

2.28

Capital expenditures and IT capital(4) (thousands)

$

102,097

$

130,000

$

140,000

$

130,000

$

140,000

Conference Call & Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.spartannash.com/investor-presentations.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release and in the Company's website-accessible conference calls with analysts and investor presentations include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), about the plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that the Company or management "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, occur or be pursued or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the Company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base and supply chain disruptions; vulnerability to decreases in the supply and increases in the price of raw materials and labor, manufacturing, distribution and other costs; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans or lease obligations may fail to repay the Company; not achieving the Company's strategy of growth through acquisitions and encountering difficulties successfully integrating acquired businesses that may not realize the anticipated benefits; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; disruptions to the Company's information security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; changes in the geopolitical conditions; instances of security threats, severe weather conditions and natural disasters; climate change and an increased focus by stakeholders on environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance matters; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; the Company's ability to successfully manage leadership transitions; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; the Company's level of indebtedness; changes in government regulations; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; labor relations issues; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans and other postretirement plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this press release.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

October 7,

October 8,

October 7,

October 8,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$

2,264,248

$

2,296,512

$

7,484,036

$

7,334,060

Cost of sales

1,916,709



1,945,302



6,337,449



6,178,024

Gross profit

347,539



351,210



1,146,587



1,156,036




















Operating expenses


















  Selling, general and administrative

322,796



333,373



1,059,787



1,094,422

  Acquisition and integration, net

2,130



(577)



2,259



98

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(458)



(886)



1,371



1,738

Total operating expenses

324,468



331,910



1,063,417



1,096,258




















Operating earnings

23,071



19,300



83,170



59,778




















Other expenses and (income)


















  Interest expense, net

9,280



6,051



30,218



14,764

  Other, net

(786)



(768)



(2,510)



(384)

Total other expenses, net

8,494



5,283



27,708



14,380




















Earnings before income taxes

14,577



14,017



55,462



45,398

  Income tax expense

3,450



4,553



13,530



11,530

Net earnings

$

11,127

$

9,464

$

41,932

$

33,868




















Net earnings per basic common share

$

0.33

$

0.27

$

1.22

$

0.96




















Net earnings per diluted common share

$

0.32

$

0.26

$

1.20

$

0.93




















Weighted average shares outstanding:


















  Basic

34,020



35,160



34,262



35,444

  Diluted

34,523



36,145



34,967



36,398

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


October 7,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Assets







 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,554

$

29,086

Accounts and notes receivable, net

427,275



404,016

Inventories, net

579,631



571,065

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

63,594



62,244

Total current assets

1,088,054



1,066,411









 Property and equipment, net

616,320



610,220

 Goodwill

182,160



182,160

 Intangible assets, net

102,661



106,341

 Operating lease assets

251,426



257,047

 Other assets, net

93,155



84,382









Total assets

$

2,333,776

$

2,306,561









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







 Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

505,786

$

487,215

Accrued payroll and benefits

71,531



103,048

Other accrued expenses

53,267



62,465

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

43,372



45,453

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

8,410



6,789

Total current liabilities

682,366



704,970









 Long-term liabilities







Deferred income taxes

78,318



66,293

Operating lease liabilities

231,809



239,062

Other long-term liabilities

28,212



33,376

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

535,804



496,792

Total long-term liabilities

874,143



835,523









 Commitments and contingencies
















 Shareholders' equity







Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares

     authorized; 34,629 and 35,079 shares outstanding

457,830



468,061

Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares

     authorized; no shares outstanding





Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,155



2,979

Retained earnings

314,282



295,028

Total shareholders' equity

777,267



766,068









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,333,776

$

2,306,561

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (Unaudited)





40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)


October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

Cash flow activities










  Net cash provided by operating activities


$

95,680

$

7,454

  Net cash used in investing activities




(82,003)



(45,956)

  Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities




(25,209)



46,800

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents




(11,532)



8,298

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period




29,086



10,666

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$

17,554

$

18,964

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA


Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings by Segment

 (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

Wholesale Segment:






























  Net sales

$

1,602,000

70.8

%

$

1,629,869

71.0

%

$

5,321,048

71.1

%

$

5,213,733

71.1

%

  Operating earnings

18,153






14,015






66,020






54,834



Retail Segment:






























  Net sales

662,248

29.2

%


666,643

29.0

%


2,162,988

28.9

%


2,120,327

28.9

%

  Operating earnings

4,918






5,285






17,150






4,944



Total:






























  Net sales

$

2,264,248

100.0

%

$

2,296,512

100.0

%

$

7,484,036

100.0

%

$

7,334,060

100.0

%

  Operating earnings

23,071






19,300






83,170






59,778



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, a non-routine settlement related to a legal matter resulting from a previously closed operation that was resolved during the year and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy as part of its long-term plan, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include non-operating expenses associated with amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are excluded from adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. Prior year adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other things, LIFO expense, costs related to shareholder activism, organizational realignment, operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, and severance associated with cost reduction initiatives. Costs related to shareholder activism include consulting, and other expenses incurred in relation to shareholder activism activities. Organizational realignment includes benefits for associates terminated as part of leadership transition plans, which do not meet the definition of reduction-in-force.

Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

The Company is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in the Fiscal 2023 Outlook section of this press release without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty since they are not yet known or quantifiable, and do not relate to the Company's normal operating activities. These adjustments may include, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment activity, acquisition and integration costs, severance, costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, and organizational realignment costs, and the impact of adjustments to the LIFO inventory reserve. This information is dependent upon future events, which may be outside of the Company's control and could have a significant impact on its GAAP financial results for fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2025, respectively.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

Net earnings

$

11,127

$

9,464

$

41,932

$

33,868

   Income tax expense

3,450



4,553



13,530



11,530

   Other expenses, net

8,494



5,283



27,708



14,380

Operating earnings

23,071



19,300



83,170



59,778

Adjustments:


















   LIFO expense

6,606



14,884



22,445



42,916

   Depreciation and amortization

23,042



21,833



75,245



72,274

   Acquisition and integration, net

2,130



(577)



2,259



98

   Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(458)



(886)



1,371



1,738

   Cloud computing amortization

1,259



925



3,685



2,694

   Organizational realignment, net

2,681



588



4,710



1,859

   Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

39



54



311



795

   Stock-based compensation

2,461



1,370



10,073



7,208

   Stock warrant

319



505



1,279



1,659

   Non-cash rent

(531)



(764)



(2,094)



(2,691)

   Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

258



63



304



(68)

   Legal settlement









900




   Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









94



133

   Costs related to shareholder activism













7,335

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,877

$

57,295

$

203,752

$

195,728

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, continued

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

Wholesale:


















Operating earnings

$

18,153

$

14,015

$

66,020

$

54,834

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

4,411



12,959



16,734



35,138

  Depreciation and amortization

12,151



11,090



39,165



36,602

  Acquisition and integration, net

65







189




  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(293)



(2,088)



688



(2,216)

  Cloud computing amortization

834



645



2,499



1,873

  Organizational realignment, net

1,673



367



2,939



1,160

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

39



43



296



662

  Stock-based compensation

1,621



894



6,615



4,743

  Stock warrant

319



505



1,279



1,659

  Non-cash rent





(92)



(138)



(288)

  Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

24



(26)



(11)



(184)

  Legal settlement









900




  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









59



83

  Costs related to shareholder activism













4,577

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,997

$

38,312

$

137,234

$

138,643

Retail:


















Operating earnings

$

4,918

$

5,285

$

17,150

$

4,944

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

2,195



1,925



5,711



7,778

  Depreciation and amortization

10,891



10,743



36,080



35,672

  Acquisition and integration, net

2,065



(577)



2,070



98

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(165)



1,202



683



3,954

  Cloud computing amortization

425



280



1,186



821

  Organizational realignment, net

1,008



221



1,771



699

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives





11



15



133

  Stock-based compensation

840



476



3,458



2,465

  Non-cash rent

(531)



(672)



(1,956)



(2,403)

  Loss on disposal of assets

234



89



315



116

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









35



50

  Costs related to shareholder activism













2,758

Adjusted EBITDA

$

21,880

$

18,983

$

66,518

$

57,085

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, continued

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)


52 Weeks
Ended

(In thousands)

December 31,
2022

Net earnings

$

34,518

  Income tax expense

12,397

  Other expenses, net

21,629

Operating earnings

68,544

Adjustments:



  LIFO expense

56,823

  Depreciation and amortization

94,180

  Acquisition and integration, net

343

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

805

  Cloud computing amortization

3,650

  Organizational realignment, net

1,859

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

831

  Stock-based compensation

8,589

  Stock warrant

2,158

  Non-cash rent

(3,444)

  Loss on disposal of assets

1,073

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

133

  Costs related to shareholder activism

7,335

Adjusted EBITDA

$

242,879

Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Operating Earnings to Adjusted Operating Earnings

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

Operating earnings

$

23,071

$

19,300

$

83,170

$

59,778

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

6,606



14,884



22,445



42,916

  Acquisition and integration, net

2,130



(577)



2,259



98

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(458)



(886)



1,371



1,738

  Organizational realignment, net

2,681



588



4,710



1,859

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

39



54



311



795

  Legal settlement









900




  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









94



133

  Costs related to shareholder activism













7,335

Adjusted operating earnings

$

34,069

$

33,363

$

115,260

$

114,652

Wholesale:


















Operating earnings

$

18,153

$

14,015

$

66,020

$

54,834

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

4,411



12,959



16,734



35,138

  Acquisition and integration, net

65







189




  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(293)



(2,088)



688



(2,216)

  Organizational realignment, net

1,673



367



2,939



1,160

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

39



43



296



662

  Legal settlement









900




  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









59



83

  Costs related to shareholder activism













4,577

Adjusted operating earnings

$

24,048

$

25,296

$

87,825

$

94,238

Retail:


















Operating earnings

$

4,918

$

5,285

$

17,150

$

4,944

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

2,195



1,925



5,711



7,778

  Acquisition and integration, net

2,065



(577)



2,070



98

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(165)



1,202



683



3,954

  Organizational realignment, net

1,008



221



1,771



699

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives





11



15



133

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









35



50

  Costs related to shareholder activism













2,758

Adjusted operating earnings

$

10,021

$

8,067

$

27,435

$

20,414

Notes: Adjusted operating earnings is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as operating earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted operating earnings is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, and other income statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted operating earnings may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS")

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

October 7, 2023


October 8, 2022




per diluted





per diluted

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings

share


Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

11,127

$

0.32


$

9,464

$

0.26

Adjustments:



















  LIFO expense

6,606









14,884





  Acquisition and integration, net

2,130









(577)





  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(458)









(886)





  Organizational realignment, net

2,681









588





  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

39









54





  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

(762)









(763)





 Total adjustments

10,236









13,300





   Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(2,600)









(2,725)





Total adjustments, net of taxes

7,636



0.22




10,575



0.29

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

18,763

$

0.54


$

20,039

$

0.55






















40 Weeks Ended

October 7, 2023


October 8, 2022




per diluted





per diluted

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings

share


Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

41,932

$

1.20


$

33,868

$

0.93

Adjustments:



















  LIFO expense

22,445









42,916





  Acquisition and integration, net

2,259









98





  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

1,371









1,738





  Organizational realignment, net

4,710









1,859





  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

311









795





  Pension refund from annuity provider











(200)





  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

(2,411)









(18)





  Legal settlement

900















  Costs related to shareholder activism











7,335





 Total adjustments

29,585









54,523





  Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(7,525)









(13,870)





 Total adjustments, net of taxes

22,060



0.63




40,653



1.12

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

63,992

$

1.83


$

74,521

$

2.05


(a)

The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share, continued ("adjusted EPS")

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)


52 Weeks Ended

December 31, 2022




per diluted

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

34,518

$

0.95

Adjustments:








  LIFO expense

56,823





  Acquisition and integration, net

343





  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

805





  Organizational realignment, net

1,859





  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

831





  Pension refund from annuity provider

(200)





  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

(776)





  Costs related to shareholder activism

7,335





  Write off of deferred financing costs

236





 Total adjustments

67,256





  Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(17,083)





 Total adjustments, net of taxes

50,173



1.38

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

84,691

$

2.33


(a)

The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.


Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.


Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

October 7, 2023

December 31, 2022

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

$

8,410

$

6,789

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

535,804



496,792

  Total debt

544,214



503,581

Cash and cash equivalents

(17,554)



(29,086)

  Net long-term debt

$

526,660

$

474,495

Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 6: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)





40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)


October 7, 2023

October 8, 2022

Purchases of property and equipment


$

86,212

$

66,282

Plus:










  Cloud computing spend




4,065



3,236

Capital expenditures and IT capital


$

90,277

$

69,518










52 Weeks Ended




(In thousands)


December 31, 2022




Purchases of property and equipment


$

97,280




Plus:










  Cloud computing spend




4,817




Capital expenditures and IT capital


$

102,097





Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kayleigh Campbell
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Adrienne Chance  
SVP, Communications 
[email protected]  

SOURCE SpartanNash

