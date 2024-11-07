SpartanNash Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Updates Fiscal 2024 Guidance and Provides Preview of Fiscal 2025

Retail Segment Sales Increased 1.9% Supported by Inorganic Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today reported financial results for its 12-week third quarter ended October 5, 2024.

"Our team made significant progress on our strategic plans this past quarter, while sustaining profitability in a complex environment," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "We continue to invest in our business to expand margin, capture additional cost savings, collaborate with our suppliers, and deliver value-add products and outstanding service to our Wholesale customers and Retail shoppers. All of these elements have established a solid foundation to drive organic and inorganic growth, including the upcoming acquisitions of Fresh Encounter and Markham."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights(1)

  • Net sales decreased 0.6% to $2.25 billion, driven by lower volume in the Wholesale segment, partially offset by an increase in volume in the Retail segment.
    • Wholesale segment net sales decreased 1.6% to $1.58 billion primarily due to reduced case volumes in both the independent retailers and national accounts customer channels.
    • Retail segment net sales increased 1.9% to $674.6 million, while comparable store sales were down 0.7%. Incremental sales from the recently acquired Metcalfe's Market stores more than offset lower consumer demand trends.
  • Net earnings were $0.32 per diluted share in both the current and prior year quarters.
    • Increased Wholesale segment gross margin rates, including benefits from the merchandising transformation, and lower corporate administrative costs, as well as reduced LIFO expense were offset by lower case volumes, higher restructuring charges, increased healthcare costs, and increased Retail segment store labor.
  • Adjusted EPS(2) of $0.48, compared to $0.54. Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $60.5 million, compared to $60.9 million. These measures exclude, among other items, restructuring charges and the impact of the LIFO provision.

Other Fiscal 2024 Highlights(4)

  • Cash generated from operating activities of $123.3 million compared to $95.7 million. The 28.8% increase in cash from operating activities is due primarily to ongoing working capital management initiatives.
  • Net long-term debt(5) to adjusted EBITDA(5) ratio of 2.4x compared to 2.2x at the end of the second quarter.
  • Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) of $106.3 million compared to $90.3 million.
  • Returned $37.7 million to shareholders through $15.1 million in share repurchases and $22.6 million in dividends.

(1)

All comparisons are for the third quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted.

(2)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3.

(3)

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2.

(4)

All comparisons are for the fiscal year-to-date 2024 compared with the fiscal year-to-date 2023, unless otherwise noted.

(5)

A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt and Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, are provided in Table 4.

(6)

A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Based on the Company's performance to date and the current outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2024, the Company is updating its guidance to reflect current trends and market conditions. The following table provides the Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2024:

Fiscal 2023

Previous Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

(In millions, except adjusted EPS(2))

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Total net sales

$

9,729

$

9,500

$

9,700

$

9,500

$

9,700

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$

257

$

255

$

270

$

252

$

257

Adjusted EPS(2)

$

2.18

$

1.85

$

2.10

$

1.85

$

1.95

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6)

$

127

$

135

$

145

$

135

$

140

Guidance incorporates the Company's long-term strategic initiatives, including all transformational programs and tuck-in acquisitions.

Considering the impact of current market conditions tempered by ongoing investments in growth, in fiscal 2025 the Company expects low-single-digit topline growth and mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth compared to fiscal 2024. The Company plans to provide its full fiscal 2025 outlook when it announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results in February 2025.

Conference Call & Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at spartannash.com/investor-presentations.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release and in the Company's website-accessible conference calls with analysts and investor presentations include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), about the plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that the Company or management "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, occur or be pursued or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the Company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; disruptions to the Company's information security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; impacts to the availability and performance of the Company's information technology systems; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base; changes in product availability and product pricing from vendors; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; failure to successfully retain or manage transitions with executive leaders and other key personnel; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance matters; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans may fail to repay the Company; changes in the geopolitical conditions; disruptions associated with severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including effects from climate change; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; the Company's level of indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; changes in government regulations; labor relations issues; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this press release.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

October 5,

October 7,

October 5,

October 7,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

2,250,681

$

2,264,248

$

7,287,700

$

7,484,036

Cost of sales

1,896,032



1,916,709



6,139,704



6,337,449

Gross profit

354,649



347,539



1,147,996



1,146,587




















Operating expenses


















  Selling, general and administrative

324,061



322,796



1,045,851



1,059,787

  Acquisition and integration, net

272



2,130



3,212



2,259

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

5,397



(458)



17,272



1,371

Total operating expenses

329,730



324,468



1,066,335



1,063,417




















Operating earnings

24,919



23,071



81,661



83,170




















Other expenses and (income)


















  Interest expense, net

9,915



9,280



33,943



30,218

  Other, net

(216)



(786)



(1,814)



(2,510)

Total other expenses, net

9,699



8,494



32,129



27,708




















Earnings before income taxes

15,220



14,577



49,532



55,462

  Income tax expense

4,300



3,450



14,152



13,530

Net earnings

$

10,920

$

11,127

$

35,380

$

41,932




















Net earnings per basic common share

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

1.05

$

1.22




















Net earnings per diluted common share

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

1.03

$

1.20




















Weighted average shares outstanding:


















  Basic

33,580



34,020



33,847



34,262

  Diluted

34,102



34,523



34,266



34,967

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)


October 5,

December 30,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

 Assets








 Current assets








  Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,510

$

17,964

  Accounts and notes receivable, net

490,131



421,859

  Inventories, net

557,955



575,226

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

74,167



62,440

  Total current assets

1,139,763



1,077,489










 Property and equipment, net

668,927



649,071

 Goodwill

190,023



182,160

 Intangible assets, net

101,817



101,535

 Operating lease assets

259,890



242,146

 Other assets, net

107,013



103,174










 Total assets

$

2,467,433

$

2,355,575










 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








 Current liabilities








  Accounts payable

$

513,577

$

473,419

  Accrued payroll and benefits

70,516



78,076

  Other accrued expenses

65,432



57,609

  Current portion of operating lease liabilities

42,355



41,979

  Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

9,747



8,813

  Total current liabilities

701,627



659,896










 Long-term liabilities








  Deferred income taxes

85,660



73,904

  Operating lease liabilities

245,270



226,118

  Other long-term liabilities

26,611



28,808

  Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

626,957



588,667

  Total long-term liabilities

984,498



917,497










 Commitments and contingencies


















 Shareholders' equity








  Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares

     authorized; 33,755 and 34,610 shares outstanding

452,024



460,299

  Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares

     authorized; no shares outstanding






  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(325)



796

  Retained earnings

329,609



317,087

  Total shareholders' equity

781,308



778,182










 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,467,433

$

2,355,575

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)





40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)


October 5, 2024

October 7, 2023

Cash flow activities











  Net cash provided by operating activities


$

123,255

$

95,680

  Net cash used in investing activities




(110,652)



(82,003)

  Net cash used in financing activities




(13,057)



(25,209)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents




(454)



(11,532)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period




17,964



29,086

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$

17,510

$

17,554

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings by Segment
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

October 5, 2024

October 7, 2023

October 5, 2024

October 7, 2023

Wholesale Segment:





























  Net sales

$

1,576,082

70.0

%

$

1,602,000

70.8

%

$

5,144,731

70.6

%

$

5,321,048

71.1

%

  Operating earnings

21,054






18,153






79,123






66,020



Retail Segment:






























  Net sales

674,599

30.0

%


662,248

29.2

%


2,142,969

29.4

%


2,162,988

28.9

%

  Operating earnings

3,865






4,918






2,538






17,150



Total:






























  Net sales

$

2,250,681

100.0

%

$

2,264,248

100.0

%

$

7,287,700

100.0

%

$

7,484,036

100.0

%

  Operating earnings

24,919






23,071






81,661






83,170



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement and a non-operating benefit associated with a pension refund from an annuity provider. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy as part of its long-term plan, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include operating and non-operating expenses associated with amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. The pension refund from an annuity provider is related to a terminated pension plan and is a non-operating benefit which is adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Prior year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives and a non-routine settlement related to a legal matter resulting from a previously closed operation that was resolved during the prior year and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement.

Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

The Company is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in the Fiscal 2024 Outlook section of this press release without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty since they are not yet known or quantifiable, and do not relate to the Company's normal operating activities. These adjustments may include, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment activity, acquisition and integration costs, severance, costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, and organizational realignment costs, and the impact of adjustments to the LIFO inventory reserve. This information is dependent upon future events, which may be outside of the Company's control and could have a significant impact on its GAAP financial results for fiscal 2024.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization 
(Adjusted EBITDA)
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended

40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)

October 5, 2024

October 7, 2023

October 5, 2024

October 7, 2023

Net earnings

$

10,920

$

11,127

$

35,380

$

41,932

  Income tax expense

4,300



3,450



14,152



13,530

  Other expenses, net

9,699



8,494



32,129



27,708

Operating earnings

24,919



23,071



81,661



83,170

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

1,517



6,606



5,046



22,445

  Depreciation and amortization

24,159



23,042



78,147



75,245

  Acquisition and integration, net

272



2,130



3,212



2,259

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

5,397



(458)



17,272



1,371

  Cloud computing amortization

1,748



1,259



5,606



3,685

  Organizational realignment, net

240



2,681



1,915



4,710

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

279



39



420



311

  Stock-based compensation

2,519



2,461



8,139



10,073

  Stock warrant

184



319



700



1,279

  Non-cash rent

(655)



(531)



(2,281)



(2,094)

  (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(92)



258



(48)



304

  Legal settlement













900

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









99



94

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,487

$

60,877

$

199,888

$

203,752

Wholesale:


















Operating earnings

$

21,054

$

18,153

$

79,123

$

66,020

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

1,153



4,411



3,861



16,734

  Depreciation and amortization

12,747



12,151



41,126



39,165

  Acquisition and integration, net

71



65



2,048



189

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

6,824



(293)



6,792



688

  Cloud computing amortization

1,098



834



3,622



2,499

  Organizational realignment, net

148



1,673



1,194



2,939

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

131



39



230



296

  Stock-based compensation

1,711



1,621



5,572



6,615

  Stock warrant

184



319



700



1,279

  Non-cash rent

(246)







(789)



(138)

  (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(108)



24



(127)



(11)

  Legal settlement













900

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









62



59

Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,767

$

38,997

$

143,414

$

137,234

Retail:


















Operating earnings

$

3,865

$

4,918

$

2,538

$

17,150

Adjustments:


















  LIFO expense

364



2,195



1,185



5,711

  Depreciation and amortization

11,412



10,891



37,021



36,080

  Acquisition and integration, net

201



2,065



1,164



2,070

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

(1,427)



(165)



10,480



683

  Cloud computing amortization

650



425



1,984



1,186

  Organizational realignment, net

92



1,008



721



1,771

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

148







190



15

  Stock-based compensation

808



840



2,567



3,458

  Non-cash rent

(409)



(531)



(1,492)



(1,956)

  Loss on disposal of assets

16



234



79



315

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement









37



35

Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,720

$

21,880

$

56,474

$

66,518

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, continued
(Adjusted EBITDA)
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)


52 Weeks Ended









(In thousands)

2023









Net earnings

$

52,237









  Income tax expense

17,888









  Other expenses, net

36,587









Operating earnings

106,712









Adjustments:












  LIFO expense

16,104









  Depreciation and amortization

98,639









  Acquisition and integration, net

3,416









  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

9,190









  Cloud computing amortization

5,034









  Organizational realignment, net

5,239









  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

318









  Stock-based compensation

12,536









  Stock warrant

1,559









  Non-cash rent

(2,599)









  Loss on disposal of assets

259









  Legal settlement

900









  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

94









Adjusted EBITDA

$

257,401









Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to
Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS")
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)


12 Weeks Ended


October 5, 2024


October 7, 2023





per diluted





per diluted

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings

share


Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

10,920

$

0.32


$

11,127

$

0.32

Adjustments:




















  LIFO expense

1,517









6,606






  Acquisition and integration, net

272









2,130






  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

5,397









(458)






  Organizational realignment, net

240









2,681






  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

279









39






  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement











(762)






  Pension refund from annuity provider

(239)
















   Total adjustments

7,466









10,236






  Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(1,895)









(2,600)






Total adjustments, net of taxes

5,571



0.16




7,636



0.22

  Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

16,491

$

0.48


$

18,763

$

0.54
















40 Weeks Ended


October 5, 2024


October 7, 2023





per diluted





per diluted

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Earnings

share


Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

35,380

$

1.03


$

41,932

$

1.20

Adjustments:




















  LIFO expense

5,046









22,445






  Acquisition and integration, net

3,212









2,259






  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

17,272









1,371






  Organizational realignment, net

1,915









4,710






  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

420









311






  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

(1,458)









(2,411)






  Pension refund from annuity provider

(239)
















  Legal settlement











900






   Total adjustments

26,168









29,585






  Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(6,698)









(7,525)






Total adjustments, net of taxes

19,470



0.57




22,060



0.63

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

54,850

$

1.60


$

63,992

$

1.83























(a)

The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

52 Weeks Ended


December 30, 2023





per diluted

(In thousands, except per share data)

Earnings

share

Net earnings

$

52,237

$

1.50

Adjustments:









  LIFO expense

16,104






  Acquisition and integration, net

3,416






  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

9,190






  Organizational realignment, net

5,239






  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

318






  Legal settlement

900






  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

(3,174)






   Total adjustments

31,993






  Income tax effect on adjustments (a)

(8,218)






   Total adjustments, net of taxes

23,775



0.68

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations

$

76,012

$

2.18



(a)

The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

October 5, 2024

July 13, 2024

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

$

9,747

$

9,754

 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

626,957



586,427

  Total debt

636,704



596,181

Cash and cash equivalents

(17,510)



(25,242)

  Net long-term debt

$

619,194

$

570,939

Rolling 52- Weeks Ended

(In thousands, except for ratio)

October 5, 2024

July 13, 2024

Net earnings

$

45,685

$

45,892

  Income tax expense

18,510



17,660

  Other expenses, net

41,008



39,803

Operating earnings

105,203



103,355

Adjustments:








  LIFO (benefit) expense

(1,295)



3,794

  Depreciation and amortization

101,541



100,424

  Acquisition and integration, net

4,369



6,227

  Restructuring and asset impairment, net

25,091



19,236

  Cloud computing amortization

6,955



6,466

  Organizational realignment, net

2,444



4,885

  Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives

427



187

  Stock-based compensation

10,602



10,544

  Stock warrant

980



1,115

  Non-cash rent

(2,786)



(2,662)

  (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(93)



257

  Postretirement plan amendment and settlement

99



99

Adjusted EBITDA

$

253,537

$

253,927










Net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio

2.4



2.2

Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(Unaudited)





40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)


October 5, 2024

October 7, 2023

Purchases of property and equipment


$

97,867

$

86,212

Plus:











  Cloud computing spend




8,401



4,065

Capital expenditures and IT capital


$

106,268

$

90,277




52 Weeks Ended



(In thousands)


December 30, 2023


Purchases of property and equipment


$

120,330



Plus:









  Cloud computing spend




7,040



Capital expenditures and IT capital


$

127,370



Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

