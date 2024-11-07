SpartanNash Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Updates Fiscal 2024 Guidance and Provides Preview of Fiscal 2025

Retail Segment Sales Increased 1.9% Supported by Inorganic Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today reported financial results for its 12-week third quarter ended October 5, 2024.

"Our team made significant progress on our strategic plans this past quarter, while sustaining profitability in a complex environment," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "We continue to invest in our business to expand margin, capture additional cost savings, collaborate with our suppliers, and deliver value-add products and outstanding service to our Wholesale customers and Retail shoppers. All of these elements have established a solid foundation to drive organic and inorganic growth, including the upcoming acquisitions of Fresh Encounter and Markham."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights(1)

Net sales decreased 0.6% to $2.25 billion , driven by lower volume in the Wholesale segment, partially offset by an increase in volume in the Retail segment. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 1.6% to $1.58 billion primarily due to reduced case volumes in both the independent retailers and national accounts customer channels. Retail segment net sales increased 1.9% to $674.6 million , while comparable store sales were down 0.7%. Incremental sales from the recently acquired Metcalfe's Market stores more than offset lower consumer demand trends.

, driven by lower volume in the Wholesale segment, partially offset by an increase in volume in the Retail segment. Net earnings were $0.32 per diluted share in both the current and prior year quarters. Increased Wholesale segment gross margin rates, including benefits from the merchandising transformation, and lower corporate administrative costs, as well as reduced LIFO expense were offset by lower case volumes, higher restructuring charges, increased healthcare costs, and increased Retail segment store labor.

per diluted share in both the current and prior year quarters. Adjusted EPS(2) of $0.48 , compared to $0.54 . Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $60.5 million , compared to $60.9 million . These measures exclude, among other items, restructuring charges and the impact of the LIFO provision.

Other Fiscal 2024 Highlights(4)

Cash generated from operating activities of $123.3 million compared to $95.7 million . The 28.8% increase in cash from operating activities is due primarily to ongoing working capital management initiatives.

compared to . The 28.8% increase in cash from operating activities is due primarily to ongoing working capital management initiatives. Net long-term debt (5) to adjusted EBITDA (5) ratio of 2.4x compared to 2.2x at the end of the second quarter.

to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.4x compared to 2.2x at the end of the second quarter. Capital expenditures and IT capital (6) of $106.3 million compared to $90.3 million .

of compared to . Returned $37.7 million to shareholders through $15.1 million in share repurchases and $22.6 million in dividends.

(1) All comparisons are for the third quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted. (2) A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3. (3) A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2. (4) All comparisons are for the fiscal year-to-date 2024 compared with the fiscal year-to-date 2023, unless otherwise noted. (5) A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt and Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, are provided in Table 4. (6) A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Based on the Company's performance to date and the current outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2024, the Company is updating its guidance to reflect current trends and market conditions. The following table provides the Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2024:



Fiscal 2023



Previous Fiscal 2024 Outlook



Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

(In millions, except adjusted EPS(2)) Actual



Low



High



Low



High

Total net sales $

9,729



$

9,500



$

9,700



$

9,500



$

9,700

Adjusted EBITDA(3) $

257



$

255



$

270



$

252



$

257

Adjusted EPS(2) $

2.18



$

1.85



$

2.10



$

1.85



$

1.95

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) $

127



$

135



$

145



$

135



$

140



Guidance incorporates the Company's long-term strategic initiatives, including all transformational programs and tuck-in acquisitions.

Considering the impact of current market conditions tempered by ongoing investments in growth, in fiscal 2025 the Company expects low-single-digit topline growth and mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth compared to fiscal 2024. The Company plans to provide its full fiscal 2025 outlook when it announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results in February 2025.

Conference Call & Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website through Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at spartannash.com/investor-presentations.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release and in the Company's website-accessible conference calls with analysts and investor presentations include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), about the plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that the Company or management "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, occur or be pursued or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the Company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; disruptions to the Company's information security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; impacts to the availability and performance of the Company's information technology systems; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base; changes in product availability and product pricing from vendors; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; failure to successfully retain or manage transitions with executive leaders and other key personnel; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance matters; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans may fail to repay the Company; changes in the geopolitical conditions; disruptions associated with severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including effects from climate change; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; the Company's level of indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; changes in government regulations; labor relations issues; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Kayleigh Campbell

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP and Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



40 Weeks Ended



October 5,



October 7,



October 5,



October 7,

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales $

2,250,681



$

2,264,248



$

7,287,700



$

7,484,036

Cost of sales



1,896,032







1,916,709







6,139,704







6,337,449

Gross profit



354,649







347,539







1,147,996







1,146,587









































Operating expenses





































Selling, general and administrative



324,061







322,796







1,045,851







1,059,787

Acquisition and integration, net



272







2,130







3,212







2,259

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



5,397







(458)







17,272







1,371

Total operating expenses



329,730







324,468







1,066,335







1,063,417









































Operating earnings



24,919







23,071







81,661







83,170









































Other expenses and (income)





































Interest expense, net



9,915







9,280







33,943







30,218

Other, net



(216)







(786)







(1,814)







(2,510)

Total other expenses, net



9,699







8,494







32,129







27,708









































Earnings before income taxes



15,220







14,577







49,532







55,462

Income tax expense



4,300







3,450







14,152







13,530

Net earnings $

10,920



$

11,127



$

35,380



$

41,932









































Net earnings per basic common share $

0.33



$

0.33



$

1.05



$

1.22









































Net earnings per diluted common share $

0.32



$

0.32



$

1.03



$

1.20









































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic



33,580







34,020







33,847







34,262

Diluted



34,102







34,523







34,266







34,967



SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



October 5,



December 30,

(In thousands) 2024



2023

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $

17,510



$

17,964

Accounts and notes receivable, net



490,131







421,859

Inventories, net



557,955







575,226

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



74,167







62,440

Total current assets



1,139,763







1,077,489





















Property and equipment, net



668,927







649,071

Goodwill



190,023







182,160

Intangible assets, net



101,817







101,535

Operating lease assets



259,890







242,146

Other assets, net



107,013







103,174





















Total assets $

2,467,433



$

2,355,575





















Liabilities and Shareholders ' Equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable $

513,577



$

473,419

Accrued payroll and benefits



70,516







78,076

Other accrued expenses



65,432







57,609

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



42,355







41,979

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



9,747







8,813

Total current liabilities



701,627







659,896





















Long-term liabilities

















Deferred income taxes



85,660







73,904

Operating lease liabilities



245,270







226,118

Other long-term liabilities



26,611







28,808

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



626,957







588,667

Total long-term liabilities



984,498







917,497





















Commitments and contingencies





































Shareholders' equity

















Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 33,755 and 34,610 shares outstanding



452,024







460,299

Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding



—







—

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(325)







796

Retained earnings



329,609







317,087

Total shareholders' equity



781,308







778,182





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

2,467,433



$

2,355,575



SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)









40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)





October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023

Cash flow activities























Net cash provided by operating activities





$

123,255



$

95,680

Net cash used in investing activities









(110,652)







(82,003)

Net cash used in financing activities









(13,057)







(25,209)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(454)







(11,532)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









17,964







29,086

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$

17,510



$

17,554



SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings by Segment

(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands) October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023



October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023

Wholesale Segment:



























































Net sales $

1,576,082



70.0 %

$

1,602,000



70.8 %

$

5,144,731



70.6 %

$

5,321,048



71.1 % Operating earnings



21,054













18,153













79,123













66,020







Retail Segment:





























































Net sales



674,599



30.0 %





662,248



29.2 %





2,142,969



29.4 %





2,162,988



28.9 % Operating earnings



3,865













4,918













2,538













17,150







Total:





























































Net sales $

2,250,681



100.0 %

$

2,264,248



100.0 %

$

7,287,700



100.0 %

$

7,484,036



100.0 % Operating earnings



24,919













23,071













81,661













83,170









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement and a non-operating benefit associated with a pension refund from an annuity provider. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy as part of its long-term plan, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include operating and non-operating expenses associated with amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. The pension refund from an annuity provider is related to a terminated pension plan and is a non-operating benefit which is adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Prior year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives and a non-routine settlement related to a legal matter resulting from a previously closed operation that was resolved during the prior year and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement.

Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

The Company is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in the Fiscal 2024 Outlook section of this press release without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty since they are not yet known or quantifiable, and do not relate to the Company's normal operating activities. These adjustments may include, among other items, restructuring and asset impairment activity, acquisition and integration costs, severance, costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement, and organizational realignment costs, and the impact of adjustments to the LIFO inventory reserve. This information is dependent upon future events, which may be outside of the Company's control and could have a significant impact on its GAAP financial results for fiscal 2024.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands) October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023



October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023

Net earnings $

10,920



$

11,127



$

35,380



$

41,932

Income tax expense



4,300







3,450







14,152







13,530

Other expenses, net



9,699







8,494







32,129







27,708

Operating earnings



24,919







23,071







81,661







83,170

Adjustments:





































LIFO expense



1,517







6,606







5,046







22,445

Depreciation and amortization



24,159







23,042







78,147







75,245

Acquisition and integration, net



272







2,130







3,212







2,259

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



5,397







(458)







17,272







1,371

Cloud computing amortization



1,748







1,259







5,606







3,685

Organizational realignment, net



240







2,681







1,915







4,710

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



279







39







420







311

Stock-based compensation



2,519







2,461







8,139







10,073

Stock warrant



184







319







700







1,279

Non-cash rent



(655)







(531)







(2,281)







(2,094)

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(92)







258







(48)







304

Legal settlement



—







—







—







900

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



—







—







99







94

Adjusted EBITDA $

60,487



$

60,877



$

199,888



$

203,752

Wholesale:





































Operating earnings $

21,054



$

18,153



$

79,123



$

66,020

Adjustments:





































LIFO expense



1,153







4,411







3,861







16,734

Depreciation and amortization



12,747







12,151







41,126







39,165

Acquisition and integration, net



71







65







2,048







189

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



6,824







(293)







6,792







688

Cloud computing amortization



1,098







834







3,622







2,499

Organizational realignment, net



148







1,673







1,194







2,939

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



131







39







230







296

Stock-based compensation



1,711







1,621







5,572







6,615

Stock warrant



184







319







700







1,279

Non-cash rent



(246)







—







(789)







(138)

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(108)







24







(127)







(11)

Legal settlement



—







—







—







900

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



—







—







62







59

Adjusted EBITDA $

44,767



$

38,997



$

143,414



$

137,234

Retail:





































Operating earnings $

3,865



$

4,918



$

2,538



$

17,150

Adjustments:





































LIFO expense



364







2,195







1,185







5,711

Depreciation and amortization



11,412







10,891







37,021







36,080

Acquisition and integration, net



201







2,065







1,164







2,070

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



(1,427)







(165)







10,480







683

Cloud computing amortization



650







425







1,984







1,186

Organizational realignment, net



92







1,008







721







1,771

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



148







—







190







15

Stock-based compensation



808







840







2,567







3,458

Non-cash rent



(409)







(531)







(1,492)







(1,956)

Loss on disposal of assets



16







234







79







315

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



—







—







37







35

Adjusted EBITDA $

15,720



$

21,880



$

56,474



$

66,518



Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, continued

(Adjusted EBITDA)

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)



52 Weeks Ended



















(In thousands) 2023



















Net earnings $

52,237



















Income tax expense



17,888



















Other expenses, net



36,587



















Operating earnings



106,712



















Adjustments:

























LIFO expense



16,104



















Depreciation and amortization



98,639



















Acquisition and integration, net



3,416



















Restructuring and asset impairment, net



9,190



















Cloud computing amortization



5,034



















Organizational realignment, net



5,239



















Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



318



















Stock-based compensation



12,536



















Stock warrant



1,559



















Non-cash rent



(2,599)



















Loss on disposal of assets



259



















Legal settlement



900



















Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



94



















Adjusted EBITDA $

257,401





















Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS")

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended





October 5, 2024





October 7, 2023











per diluted











per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net earnings $

10,920



$

0.32





$

11,127



$

0.32



Adjustments:









































LIFO expense



1,517



















6,606













Acquisition and integration, net



272



















2,130













Restructuring and asset impairment, net



5,397



















(458)













Organizational realignment, net



240



















2,681













Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



279



















39













Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



—



















(762)













Pension refund from annuity provider



(239)



















—













Total adjustments



7,466



















10,236













Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(1,895)



















(2,600)













Total adjustments, net of taxes



5,571







0.16









7,636







0.22



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

16,491



$

0.48





$

18,763



$

0.54

































40 Weeks Ended





October 5, 2024





October 7, 2023











per diluted











per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net earnings $

35,380



$

1.03





$

41,932



$

1.20



Adjustments:









































LIFO expense



5,046



















22,445













Acquisition and integration, net



3,212



















2,259













Restructuring and asset impairment, net



17,272



















1,371













Organizational realignment, net



1,915



















4,710













Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



420



















311













Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(1,458)



















(2,411)













Pension refund from annuity provider



(239)



















—













Legal settlement



—



















900













Total adjustments



26,168



















29,585













Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(6,698)



















(7,525)













Total adjustments, net of taxes



19,470







0.57









22,060







0.63



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

54,850



$

1.60





$

63,992



$

1.83

















































(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.



52 Weeks Ended





December 30, 2023











per diluted



(In thousands, except per share data) Earnings



share



Net earnings $

52,237



$

1.50



Adjustments:



















LIFO expense



16,104













Acquisition and integration, net



3,416













Restructuring and asset impairment, net



9,190













Organizational realignment, net



5,239













Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



318













Legal settlement



900













Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



(3,174)













Total adjustments



31,993













Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(8,218)













Total adjustments, net of taxes



23,775







0.68



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

76,012



$

2.18









(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the effective tax rate, before discrete tax items, to the total adjustments for the period.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) October 5, 2024



July 13, 2024

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $

9,747



$

9,754

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



626,957







586,427

Total debt



636,704







596,181

Cash and cash equivalents



(17,510)







(25,242)

Net long-term debt $

619,194



$

570,939





Rolling 52- Weeks Ended

(In thousands, except for ratio) October 5, 2024



July 13, 2024

Net earnings $

45,685



$

45,892

Income tax expense



18,510







17,660

Other expenses, net



41,008







39,803

Operating earnings



105,203







103,355

Adjustments:

















LIFO (benefit) expense



(1,295)







3,794

Depreciation and amortization



101,541







100,424

Acquisition and integration, net



4,369







6,227

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



25,091







19,236

Cloud computing amortization



6,955







6,466

Organizational realignment, net



2,444







4,885

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



427







187

Stock-based compensation



10,602







10,544

Stock warrant



980







1,115

Non-cash rent



(2,786)







(2,662)

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(93)







257

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



99







99

Adjusted EBITDA $

253,537



$

253,927





















Net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio



2.4







2.2



Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(Unaudited)









40 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)





October 5, 2024



October 7, 2023

Purchases of property and equipment





$

97,867



$

86,212

Plus:























Cloud computing spend









8,401







4,065

Capital expenditures and IT capital





$

106,268



$

90,277











52 Weeks Ended







(In thousands)





December 30, 2023





Purchases of property and equipment





$

120,330







Plus:



















Cloud computing spend









7,040







Capital expenditures and IT capital





$

127,370









Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

SOURCE SpartanNash