SpartanNash Brings Together Independent Grocers At Annual Food Solutions Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 independent grocers, vendors and SpartanNash Associates are gathering in Grand Rapids, Mich. this month to attend the SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo, organized by food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN). During the two-day event, the largest in the Company's history, attendees will get a firsthand look at the latest advancements in the Company's supply chain and merchandising transformations, as well as enhanced customer service solutions, OwnBrands offerings and more.

"Our Expo brings together top vendor partners and thousands of customers and Associates from across the country for an annual exchange of best practices, innovative thinking and food solutions," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "It's our responsibility to help our independent customers grow by facilitating these relationships, sharing success strategies and continuing to invest in their business with initiatives like our merchandising transformation. It's also a great event that positively impacts the Grand Rapids economy while driving excitement and buzz for SpartanNash."

Earlier this year, SpartanNash demonstrated its ongoing commitment to optimizing its supply chain operations with the acquisition of Great Lakes Foods, an independent grocery wholesaler. In addition to adding numerous independent retail customers to the roster, the 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Menominee, Mich. serves its existing customers and new SpartanNash customers across the Midwest and Michigan's Upper Peninsula more efficiently.

SpartanNash offers a diverse range of dedicated business solutions for its customers, customized to cater to their unique business needs. For example, services include a coordinated program for marketing, merchandising expertise, pharmacy, asset protection, financial and retail technology support, and a robust portfolio of award-winning OwnBrands products. Since SpartanNash also operates its own retail stores, it is uniquely qualified to provide valuable industry insights designed to help grow independent retail businesses. Through partnering with the Company, customers have access to the tools, insights and technologies available to big retail chains while still seeing the rich benefits of being an independent grocery store within their local community.

"Our customers value our differentiated service, custom-designed solutions, local and regional market expertise and recent momentum through our supply chain and merchandising transformation strategic focus areas," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk. "We are proud to be a food solutions leader, delivering the ingredients for a better life to more than 2,100 independent customers around the country, including new customers we recently welcomed to the SpartanNash family."

The SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo is a private event running July 26 – July 27, at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.

For more information, SpartanNash customers and vendors can visit here.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

