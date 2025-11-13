SpartanNash Celebrates Byron Center Family Fare Remodel with Backyard Bash

Food solutions company SpartanNash® recently celebrated the grand reopening of its Family Fare® in Byron Center, Mich. Post this

"Our refreshed Byron Center Family Fare has everything our shoppers and their families need from a neighborhood store — in addition to all the new features we've added to make the experience even more convenient," said Brandon Pasch, vice president, center store merchandising, SpartanNash. "With expanded fresh departments, enhanced digital shopping options and a continued focus on local products, we're proud to offer a store that's built for today's families and tomorrow's needs. Byron Center is where many SpartanNash Associates live and work, so when we say Family Fare is 'in your neighborhood,' it has special meaning at this store."

Leading up to the backyard bash, SpartanNash Associates and their kids decorated the grand opening ribbon, adding a heartfelt and personal touch to the festivities. Kids were invited to join their parents in cutting the ribbon, making the moment even more special. T-shirt giveaways, inflatable games, cornhole, facepainting, a photobooth and storewide sampling were also featured.

Located at 245 84th St. SW, the transformed store features a spacious new entrance and self-checkout lanes, making shopping easier and more exciting than ever. Other highlights include:

A larger produce section at the front of the store, welcoming store guests with quality, freshness and an expanded cut-fruit selection;

A refreshed service meat and seafood counter, including choice and prime beef;

Enhanced deli offerings, including grab-and-go meals, Mexican-inspired meal solutions and fresh-prepared sandwiches and wraps;

Fresh bread and donut offerings — all made in-store daily;

Expanded beer, wine and liquor department;

Great deals throughout the store, including Our Family ® products and fuel savings that can be redeemed at the adjoining Family Fare Express; and

products and fuel savings that can be redeemed at the adjoining Family Fare Express; and Family Fare Rewards with exclusive member prices, personalized savings and digital coupons.

Family Fare engaged store team members and shoppers and leveraged store-level category analytics to help personalize the Byron Center store. As a result, the store's layout was transformed to offer more space for produce, upgraded dairy and frozen departments and an even greater focus on local products.

The Family Fare Express was also renovated last year with updated fuel canopies and a new digital sign, in addition to offerings like breakfast sandwiches, fresh-cut fruit, grab-and-go options, a walk-in beer cave and daily deals in the convenience store.

"This Family Fare has been serving Byron Center for nearly 35 years, and we're proud to be part of such a strong community," said Family Fare Store Director Travis Pierce. "Our shoppers have been committed to Family Fare for years, and we're excited to give back to them with an easy, open shopping experience. We can't wait to showcase all that's new and fresh at Family Fare, whether you're shopping in-store, online or fueling up."

As part of the grand reopening festivities, the store team proudly presented a $5,000 donation to Byron Center High School, reinforcing the store's ongoing investment in local education and youth development.

This remodel marks the 30th in the past year for SpartanNash, including two Family Fare Express locations on 76th St. and 84th St. in Byron Center.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is a leader in food solutions across the United States. Established in 1918, C&S had its start as a supplier to independent grocery stores. Today, the C&S family of companies — including Grocers Supply, Hansen Distribution Group, FreshKo Produce Services, The Davidson Specialty Food Group and SpartanNash® — delivers innovative supply chain solutions, products and services to chain, independent and military customers from 60 distribution centers nationwide. C&S offers a comprehensive range of products for every aisle of the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods, including within our private label portfolio. C&S operates more than 200 corporate-run grocery stores primarily under the banners: D&W® Fresh Market, Grand Union, Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and Piggly Wiggly®. C&S is deeply committed to corporate citizenship, actively supporting various charitable causes that help enrich and feed our communities. For more detailed information, please visit our website at cswg.com.

