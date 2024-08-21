SpartanNash Empowers Young Leaders with Back-to-School Fundraiser Benefiting Junior Achievement

In-store and online donations made today through Sept. 2 support programming designed to inspire and prepare students for success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today launched its annual in-store and online fundraiser through the SpartanNash Foundation, benefiting youth education nonprofit Junior Achievement (JA).

Students interacting at the JA Finance Park®, which features an immersive grocery storefront, and serves to inspire and education students about SpartanNash careers and financial planning.

This annual fundraiser is part of an ongoing partnership between SpartanNash and JA to develop programs that help students explore careers in the food industry, which is aligned with JA's mission to "inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy." Last year, the companies launched a new experiential activation at JA Finance Park®, featuring an immersive grocery storefront, which serves to inspire and educate students about SpartanNash careers and financial planning.

"SpartanNash is proud to raise funds for JA, whose impactful work in financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship nurtures career dreams of young leaders nationwide," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation Adrienne Chance, who also serves on the Board of Directors for JA of Michigan Great Lakes. "With the help of our communities, we can all contribute to student readiness as they prepare to enter adulthood and the workforce."

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward expanding access to JA's educational curriculums. Donations will be collected at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, Metcalfe's Market and fuel centers. Store guests can donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout or round up to the nearest dollar. Online donations will also be accepted for online orders.

"SpartanNash's commitment to providing positive, enriching learning experiences promotes greater economic opportunity and equity in our communities," said Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes President and CEO Bill Coderre. "Thanks to their consistent partnership, we're able to deliver programming that helps students learn about economic dynamics, which sets them up to be successful and confident adults."

To learn more about the SpartanNash foundation and its impact, please visit spartannash.com/foundation.

