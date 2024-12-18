SpartanNash Foundation Achieves Record-Breaking Fundraiser for Local Food Pantries

Community members teamed with SpartanNash Foundation to donate $565,000—or about 204,000 meals—this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash ® (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) and the SpartanNash Foundation® achieved a record-breaking donation following their eighth annual in-store fundraiser supporting food pantries across the Midwest.

The SpartanNash Foundation® was able to support multiple food pantries across the Midwest, including Kids Food Basket, after achieving a record-breaking donation amount following their eighth annual in-store fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which ran from Oct. 25 to Nov. 27, raised nearly $480,000 through generous donations from store guests and Associates at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare ®, Martin's Super Markets , D&W® Fresh Market and fuel centers. The SpartanNash Foundation pledged an additional $85,000 to food pantries located near SpartanNash distribution centers, bringing the total donation to $565,000. This donation equates to an estimated 204,000 meals for families across the Midwest this holiday season.

"We are inspired by the generosity and support shown by our store guests and Associates," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Adrienne Chance . "The holiday season often reminds us of the challenges many in our community face, especially when it comes to putting meals on the table. We are proud to help address food insecurity in this season and throughout the entire year with our community partners."

Store guests had the opportunity to contribute various dollar amounts while checking out, both in-store and online. Donations will directly benefit food pantries in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"We're incredibly grateful for the SpartanNash Foundation and their support for our work here in West Michigan. Their fundraiser not only provides key funding to sustain our food access efforts that support over 10,000 financially struggling neighbors each year, but also helps broaden our community of support by sharing about our programs," said Scott Rumpsa, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action House. "Over the years, our local SpartanNash retailers have been incredible partners, working together to find new creative ways to help us build a stronger, healthier community – redirecting distressed product to get good food to families who need it most and financially supporting our efforts to further ensure that all of our neighbors have what they need to thrive."

Since 2015, the SpartanNash Foundation's annual in-store fundraisers have raised more than $2.89 million to support food pantry partners, providing the equivalent of over one million meals for people in the communities SpartanNash serves.

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP & Chief Communications Officer

SpartanNash

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash