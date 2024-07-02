SpartanNash Foundation Fundraiser Drives Meaningful Support for Community Heroes

"By contributing to this campaign, our community members and Associates have helped provide vital services to military heroes, veterans, their families and those affected by disasters," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance . "These incredible organizations are aligned with our commitment to support heroes and spread hope through our Foundation, so we're honored to celebrate another successful in-store fundraiser and continue to champion the work these organizations do."

The three nonprofit organizations that benefited from the fundraiser will aid in disaster response, honor fallen heroes and provide essential financial and emotional support to military families. Outside of this retail fundraiser, SpartanNash also partnered with Convoy of Hope on its recent Helping Hands Day volunteer event, which resulted in a donation of 500,000 meals for disaster relief.

"We are extremely grateful to SpartanNash, the SpartanNash Foundation and their Associates and loyal customers for their investment in our important mission," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, president and COO of Operation Homefront, which has received more than $750,000 from the SpartanNash Foundation since 2018. "SpartanNash has helped us make a difference for thousands of military families, providing them with the opportunity to thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

The in-store fundraiser ran from May 22 to June 10, where store guests at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores could donate at the register or online checkout. Since 2015, the SpartanNash Foundation, with the help of its communities, has contributed more than $14.1 million to nonprofit organizations. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation and its impact, please visit spartannash.com/foundation .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

