SpartanNash Foundation Fundraiser Helps Provide Over 158,000 Meals This Holiday Season

News provided by

SpartanNash

21 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

The SpartanNash Foundation and local communities came together to donate a record-breaking $440,000 for food pantries located near SpartanNash facilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) and SpartanNash Foundation are proud to announce the success of their seventh annual in-store fundraiser supporting food pantries across the Midwest.

Continue Reading
The Company presented one of its food pantry partners, Kids’ Food Basket, with a $22,000 check donation to help families in need this holiday season. From left to right: Haley Rademacher (Grants Specialist, Kids’ Food Basket), Tamara Vanderark-Potter (Vice President of Philanthropy, Kids’ Food Basket), Kyle Szucs (Philanthropy Specialist, Kids’ Food Basket), Eric Schumann (Donor Relations Coordinator, Kids’ Food Basket), Dawn Bredeweg (Manager of Charitable Giving, SpartanNash), Matthew Larson (Assistant Store Director, SpartanNash), Chad Forman (Store Director, SpartanNash), Bruce Emery (Vice President of Retail Operations, SpartanNash).
The Company presented one of its food pantry partners, Kids’ Food Basket, with a $22,000 check donation to help families in need this holiday season. From left to right: Haley Rademacher (Grants Specialist, Kids’ Food Basket), Tamara Vanderark-Potter (Vice President of Philanthropy, Kids’ Food Basket), Kyle Szucs (Philanthropy Specialist, Kids’ Food Basket), Eric Schumann (Donor Relations Coordinator, Kids’ Food Basket), Dawn Bredeweg (Manager of Charitable Giving, SpartanNash), Matthew Larson (Assistant Store Director, SpartanNash), Chad Forman (Store Director, SpartanNash), Bruce Emery (Vice President of Retail Operations, SpartanNash).

The in-store campaign, which ran from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, raised nearly $350,000, and the SpartanNash Foundation pledged an additional $90,000 to food pantries located near its distribution centers, bringing the total donation to $440,000. This donation equates to an estimated 158,000 meals for families across the Midwest this holiday season.  

"As a food solutions company, we strive to make nutrition accessible and affordable to the communities we serve," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. "We are humbled by the support we've seen from our store guests, Associates and communities to raise the greatest amount of donations to date for our local food pantries in the fight against food insecurity this holiday season."

The fundraiser received an overwhelming response from communities across the region. Donations were made at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market and fuel centers. Store guests had the opportunity to contribute a dollar amount of their choosing at checkout. After donating, store guests signed their name on a donation card, which was posted on the wall of their local store. Online donations were also made accessible through the SpartanNash Fast Lane.

"Our work is made possible by our community's unwavering support," said Kids' Food Basket President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney. "Partners like SpartanNash help ensure that we can keep showing up for our neighbors facing food insecurity. Every meal matters and every dollar counts."

Since 2015, more than $2.4 million has been raised and donated through SpartanNash Foundation's annual in-store fundraisers to benefit food pantry partners. In total, this contribution has provided an estimated 865,000 meals for people in the communities SpartanNash serves. 

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance 
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash

Also from this source

SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that on Nov. 14, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly...
SpartanNash Continues Ongoing Board Refreshment, Welcomes New Independent Director

SpartanNash Continues Ongoing Board Refreshment, Welcomes New Independent Director

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the appointment of current DexKo Global, Inc. President and CEO...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.