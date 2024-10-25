SpartanNash Foundation Launches Fundraiser to Fight Hunger in Local Communities

Company aims to raise $300,000 to support food pantries across nine states

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash ® (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) has launched its eighth annual fundraiser to support local food pantries across the Midwest this holiday season. Running through Nov. 3, the campaign aims to raise $300,000, with 100% of donations staying in the communities where they are collected.

Store guests can contribute by donating $0.50, $1, $5 or $10 at the checkout in SpartanNash-operated stores, including Quick Stop convenience stores, or online at shopfamilyfare.com . These donations will directly benefit food pantries in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"As a leading food solutions company, SpartanNash takes to heart our responsibility to help fight hunger," said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Communications Officer Adrienne Chance . "This initiative, powered by the generosity of our shoppers and Associates, is all about delivering the ingredients for a better life to those who need it most, when they need it the most."

In 2023, SpartanNash and its store guests raised over $300,000 to help local food pantries provide critical resources to their communities. Since its inception, the annual fundraiser has raised more than $2 million. With food insecurity affecting more than 13% of U.S. households in 2023, according to the USDA , this year's support is more crucial than ever.

"Our partnership with SpartanNash is truly special—it's about building a foundation for stronger communities," said Kids' Food Basket® VP of Philanthropy Tamara VanderArk-Potter. "With their support, we can provide essential nutrition and create a path to a better future for families facing hardship."

For more information on the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

