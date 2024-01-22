SpartanNash Implements New Food Traceability Program, Strengthening Safety and Transparency Throughout Its Global Supply Chain

News provided by

SpartanNash

22 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SpartanNash now enables the real-time exchange of food traceability data across its suppliers, distribution centers, company stores and independent grocer customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the launch of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®, a food traceability program that advances efforts to create a safer, more transparent supply chain. Now, hundreds of the Company's suppliers who harvest or handle products on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Food Traceability List are now required to exchange traceability data with SpartanNash and the thousands of retailers served by the company.

"From a food safety perspective, there is tremendous value in knowing exactly where each product and ingredient has been before it reaches our shelves and consumers," said SpartanNash Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety Greg Molloy, who is also responsible for the Company's food safety and quality compliance. "This technology enables us to collect and, more importantly, exchange this information for every affected shipment in a highly efficient manner. SpartanNash is proud to make investments such as these as part of our broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts."

The SpartanNash global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. Additionally, SpartanNash supplies its own brick-and-mortar stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. The Company selected ReposiTrak for its ease of use, transparency, ability to enable faster and more precise recalls, as well as its insights that will help reduce food waste. The Company and its suppliers are now part of the world's largest compliance and risk management network spanning more than 110,000 facility connections in more than 100 countries.

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

About ReposiTrak
ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. ReposiTrak's integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance 
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
[email protected] 

Derek Hannum
Chief Customer Officer
ReposiTrak
[email protected] 

SOURCE SpartanNash

