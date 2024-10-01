SpartanNash Invests in Families with New Childcare Benefits for Associates

"Working parents are increasingly challenged with access and affordability when seeking child and elder care. As a mom of three myself, I know firsthand the thought and investment that goes into these decisions. I'm incredibly proud to work at SpartanNash, where we provide meaningful benefits that support Associates at a variety of ages and life stages," said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Communications Officer Adrienne Chance .

Depending on eligibility1, SpartanNash's benefits can save Associates approximately $6,000 annually2. Daycare benefits include:

25% off tuition for ages 0-12 at childcare centers in The Learning Care Group (including AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime, Tutor Time and 1,100 schools nationwide). The tuition discount also applies to before/after school care and camps offered by The Learning Care Group.





at childcare centers in (including AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime, Tutor Time and 1,100 schools nationwide). The tuition discount also applies to before/after school care and camps offered by The Learning Care Group. Priority enrollment and waived enrollment and registration fees for children new to childcare centers in The Learning Care Group.





for children new to childcare centers in The Learning Care Group. Three days of backup care when regular care plans for children fall through due to snow days, sick days or holidays, also managed exclusively by The Learning Care Group.





when regular care plans for children fall through due to snow days, sick days or holidays, also managed exclusively by The Learning Care Group. Company match of up to $500 for those enrolled in a Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account.

In addition to the new benefits outlined above, SpartanNash already offers a variety of top-tier benefits designed to support families, such as Paid Parental Leave, family planning benefits such as adoption assistance, and work-life resources, including free counseling sessions and information on every stage of life – from feeding your newborn or toddler to sending your children off to college.

"We are proud to partner with SpartanNash in providing a customized childcare solution," said Sean Sondreal, Chief Business Development Officer at Learning Care Group. "Through subsidizing tuition and offering back-up/emergency childcare, SpartanNash has shown a commitment to ensuring their employees have access to affordable, high-quality care."

Furthermore, SpartanNash Associates can enrich their lives with a number of additional benefits, including store discounts, tuition reimbursement, perks and Associate-exclusive savings, flexible scheduling and paid time off. Associates can also participate in 401(k) with up to a 4% employer match, stock purchase discounts, medical and dental plans, and health and wellbeing programs.

"At SpartanNash, our approach to benefits focuses on ensuring we promote our People First culture by offering benefits that provide choice and flexibility and advancing Associate wellbeing. We support all parts of the wellbeing journey, including emotional, physical, financial, work life and social needs for our people and their families," said EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube . "We are excited to add daycare benefits to our Total Rewards offering, allowing current and future Associates to tailor the benefits to meet their family's needs."

In 2024, SpartanNash was named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 693,000 company reviews.

"As more parents juggle raising a family with their work obligations, they want employers who offer flexibility and are supportive of work-life balance," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.

For more information on SpartanNash careers and Total Rewards, visit: careers.spartannash.com .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

1 Daycare benefits are available to all active, full-time and part-time Associates who work more than 30 hours per week, excluding Lima, Bellefontaine and Grand Rapids Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

2 Annual savings includes waived enrollment fee ($160 for single child), 25% tuition discount for infant care ($4,600) and three days of backup care ($600) in Kent County, Mich., plus $500 company match in Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account.

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Chief Communications Officer

SpartanNash

[email protected]

SOURCE SpartanNash