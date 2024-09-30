SpartanNash Promotes Kristen Porter to Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Compliance Officer

Porter will oversee food safety, licensing, compliance structure and governance



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Kristen Porter to Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Compliance Officer. Porter will oversee the Company's compliance efforts, including the Company's food safety team. Additionally, she will continue to manage the work of the licensing team.

As Compliance Officer, Porter will lead the continued design, development and implementation of the Company's compliance structure and governance, working with leaders throughout the organization to drive accountability and compliance. Porter will provide regular reporting on the status of the Company's compliance program to the Board of Directors' Audit Committee.

"As a food solutions company, SpartanNash is committed to doing the right thing for our Associates, shoppers and independent customers – and to safeguarding the interests of our stakeholders," said Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Ileana McAlary. "The creation of a centralized compliance structure to oversee the Company's compliance program is a priority for the Company's Executive Leadership Team and our Board of Directors, and Kristen's experience and leadership will help teams drive innovation, engage in ethical decision-making, and build a more sustainable and compliant business."

Porter joined SpartanNash in March 2022 as Director and Assistant General Counsel and was promoted to Senior Director, Assistant General Counsel & Compliance Officer in March 2023. Since joining the Company, she has supported the consumables, licensing, pharmacy, merchandising, retail and communications functions, and provided legal advice and counsel on a variety of legal and regulatory areas.

With more than 20 years of legal experience in public policy and regulatory compliance, risk management, information technology and litigation, Porter previously worked at GHSP, a manufacturer in Holland, Mich., where she served as General Counsel and Corporate Compliance Officer. Kristen earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from William Mitchell College of Law.

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers.

