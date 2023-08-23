SpartanNash Refreshes Board with Appointment of New Independent Director

News provided by

SpartanNash

23 Aug, 2023, 14:02 ET

Kerrie MacPherson enhances SpartanNash Board of Directors with extensive financial services and audit experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the appointment of Kerrie D. MacPherson to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. As an independent director, MacPherson will serve on the Audit Committee.

Continue Reading
SpartanNash Refreshes Board with Appointment of New Independent Director, Kerrie D. MacPherson.
SpartanNash Refreshes Board with Appointment of New Independent Director, Kerrie D. MacPherson.

MacPherson brings more than three decades of international business experience working with senior management and boards to drive growth and innovation while efficiently scaling services to the market. She began her career as an auditor and spent 32 years at Ernst & Young LLP (EY) in various Americas and global leadership roles in M&A, advisory and sales and marketing.

In addition to the SpartanNash Board, MacPherson serves as independent director for Community Bank System, Inc. She is Chair of the Audit Committee; a member of the Risk and Compliance Committee; a member of the Trust and Financial Services Committee; as well as a Board Liaison to the Employee Culture and Diversity Council. MacPherson also serves on the Board of Directors of the privately held Synechron Holdings Inc., where she is Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. In 2020, Directors and Boards magazine named MacPherson a "Director to Watch."

MacPherson earned her undergraduate degree in commerce and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, the organization's highest distinction. MacPherson has been a longstanding champion of diversity and inclusion, having sponsored and co-instructed a leading program for high-potential female leaders called Power.Presence.Purpose. MacPherson also served as Executive Sponsor for EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women, a leadership program to assist female entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.

"We are proud to welcome such an accomplished leader as Kerrie to the SpartanNash Board. Her deep financial services and audit expertise will benefit the Board and management team as we work to accelerate the value we are creating for our shareholders, SpartanNash Associates, customers and suppliers," said SpartanNash Board of Directors Chairman Douglas Hacker. "Looking to the future, we will remain diligent about ongoing Board refreshment to ensure our directors continue to offer the right combination of skills, experience and diversity."   

SpartanNash last refreshed its Board in 2022 with the addition of three independent directors who replaced three directors who did not seek reelection. With the addition of MacPherson, the Board now comprises nine directors – five of whom have been appointed in the last five years – and eight of whom are independent.

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments - food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance 
SVP, Communications
[email protected]  

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kayleigh Campbell
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]   

SOURCE SpartanNash

Also from this source

SpartanNash Foundation Teams Up with Junior Achievement for Back-to-School In-Store Fundraiser

SpartanNash Donates to Disaster Relief Efforts in Maui

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.