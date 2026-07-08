SPARX HOCKEY EARNS PRESTIGIOUS RED DOT DESIGN AWARD FOR SPARX SHARPENER 3 AND SPARX BEAM™

Industry-Leading Skate Sharpening System Recognized for World-Class Product Design

ACTON, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, the leader in automated skate sharpening equipment, today announced it has received a 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design for the Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM™.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, recognizing products that demonstrate exceptional design quality and innovation. Since 1955, the award has celebrated products that set new standards in design, with winners selected by an independent international jury. This year's competition featured entries from more than 60 countries and was evaluated by a panel of 43 design experts from 21 countries based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility.

The Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM were recognized for seamlessly combining precision engineering, intuitive user-centered design, and breakthrough laser measurement technology into a fully integrated skate sharpening ecosystem. Together, the products redefine how skates are sharpened, measured, and optimized. The Sparx Sharpener 3 automates the sharpening process, while the Sparx BEAM uses patented laser technology to measure blade edge levelness to within 1/10,000th of an inch and provides real-time feedback through both the device and the Sparx Hockey App. The result is a full sharpening ecosystem that enables players, parents, coaches, equipment managers, and pro shops to achieve consistent, repeatable, professional-quality results with confidence.

"Receiving a Red Dot Award is an incredible honor because it recognizes not only innovation, but the complete product experience from industrial design and engineering to functionality and usability," said Russ Layton, CEO and Founder of Sparx Hockey. "From the beginning, our vision was to create a sharpening system that delivers uncompromising precision while remaining incredibly easy to use. The Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM work seamlessly together to help every skater achieve professional-quality results, and we're proud to have that vision recognized by one of the world's most respected design awards."

The Red Dot Award adds to a growing list of international design honors for Sparx Hockey. Earlier this year, the company also received an iF Design Award for the Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM, while the Sparx BEAM earned a GOOD DESIGN® Award. Together, these accolades underscore Sparx Hockey's commitment to creating products that combine breakthrough innovation, exceptional usability, and world-class industrial design.

For more information about the Red Dot Award visit www.red-dot.org and for more information on the Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM, visit www.sparxhockey.com.

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on maintaining a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet.

Contact:

Steve Jones

Sparx Hockey

[email protected]

SOURCE Sparx Hockey