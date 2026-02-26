Sparx Hockey Wins Prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM™

Recognition Highlights Sparx Hockey's Leadership Position in Precision Engineering, User Experience, and Industrial Design

ACTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, the leader in automated skate sharpening technology, is proud to announce that the company has been awarded the internationally renowned iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for the Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM. Presented by the independent iF Design Foundation in Germany, the iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized worldwide as a symbol of design excellence and innovation.

The highly sought-after accolade was awarded in the Product Design discipline under the Sports/Outdoor category, recognizing Sparx Hockey's commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric industrial design. The award honors the precision-driven functionality, intuitive user experience, and refined aesthetic execution of both the Sparx Sharpener 3 and the Sparx BEAM.

The Sparx Sharpener 3 stood out for its elevated design, enhanced usability, and consistent, professional-quality sharpening. The Sparx BEAM, Sparx Hockey's advanced skate edge accuracy device, was recognized for translating complex performance diagnostics into a simple, elegant visual system for players and equipment managers.

Both products impressed the international jury of 129 independent design experts, distinguishing themselves among more than 10,000 submissions from 68 countries. Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD underscores Sparx Hockey's position as an industry innovator and highlights the Sparx Sharpener 3 and Sparx BEAM as among the most outstanding product designs in the world.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from iF Design," said Russ Layton, CEO and Founder, Sparx Hockey. "At Sparx Hockey, design is inseparable from performance. Every detail, from engineering to interface to physical form, is created to deliver precision, confidence, and a premium experience for our consumers. Earning this prestigious award validates our relentless focus on innovation and user-centered design."

Additional information about the if Design Award can be found at www.ifdesign.com and for more information about Sparx Hockey, visit www.sparxhockey.com.

ABOUT SPARX HOCKEY

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating, and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on maintaining a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate, and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment in the world.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized benchmark for outstanding design. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of excellence, honoring achievements across multiple disciplines including product, packaging, communication, UX/UI, architecture, and professional concepts. All award-winning entries are showcased on ifdesign.com.

Contact:

Steve Jones

Sparx Hockey

[email protected]

SOURCE Sparx Hockey