Sparx Hockey Named Official Skate Sharpener of the Minnesota State High School League and The Tourney

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, the leader in automated skate sharpening equipment, today announced it has been named the Official Skate Sharpener of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and The Tourney, Minnesota's iconic high school hockey championships.

The designation includes both the Girls and Boys State Tournaments, where Sparx Hockey will be on site for both events to provide professional-grade skate sharpening services and interactive product experiences. The MSHSL Girls Tournament will take place February 18-21, while the MSHSL Boys Tournament will be held March 4-7.

As part of the partnership, Sparx Hockey will operate the Sparx Service Center, delivering skate sharpening and product services for all participating teams and players to help ensure peak performance throughout the tournament. In addition, Sparx Hockey representatives will host live product demonstrations on the concourse of the Grand Casino Arena during both events, offering players, coaches, and fans hands-on exposure to the latest advancements in skate sharpening technology.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Minnesota State High School League and The Tourney, which represent the highest level of high school hockey in the country," said Steve Jones, Vice President of Marketing, Sparx Hockey. "Minnesota is the State of Hockey, and The Tourney is woven into the fabric of both the state and the sport. Being named the Official Skate Sharpener allows us to directly support these athletes by delivering consistent, professional-level sharpening to all participants, while also showcasing how Sparx Hockey has elevated today's skate sharpening technology."

The Sparx Sharpener is an affordable, automated skate sharpener that allows anyone, anywhere, without prior sharpening experience, to sharpen hockey and figure skates with pro-level accuracy. Thousands of players and teams around the world rely on Sparx Hockey technology for consistent and accurate skate sharpening.

We are excited to welcome Sparx Hockey as the Official Skate Sharpener of the MSHSL and The Tourney," said Erich Martens, MSHSL Executive Director. "Their commitment to precision and performance means our student-athletes will have access to consistent, high-quality skate sharpening, which is so critical at the state tournament level. Sparx Hockey's innovation and consistency makes them an ideal partner for the League and our state tournaments."

ABOUT SPARX HOCKEY

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating, and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on maintaining a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate, and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment in the world.

