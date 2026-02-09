Sparx Hockey Named Official Skate Sharpener of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament

ACTON, Mass., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, the leader in automated skate sharpening equipment, today announced it has been named the Official Skate Sharpener of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized youth hockey tournaments in the world.

Held annually in Quebec City, the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament attracts elite teams from across North America and around the globe, showcasing the highest level of youth hockey competition and serving as a cornerstone event in the development of future hockey stars. This year's tournament will take place February 11–22.

As part of the partnership, Sparx Hockey will provide professional on-site skate sharpening services throughout the tournament to help ensure players perform at their best. In addition, Sparx Hockey representatives will host in-venue product demonstrations providing players, coaches and parents hands-on exposure to the latest advancements in skate sharpening technology.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, an event that represents the very best of youth hockey on a global stage," said Steve Jones, Vice President of Marketing, Sparx Hockey. "This tournament has a rich history and an unmatched reputation for excellence. Being named the Official Skate Sharpener allows us to directly support the next generation of players by delivering consistent, professional-level sharpening while also educating the hockey community on the latest Sparx Hockey innovations."

The Sparx Sharpener is an affordable, automated skate sharpener that allows anyone, anywhere - without prior sharpening experience - to sharpen hockey and figure skates with pro-level precision. Thousands of players, teams, and organizations around the world rely on Sparx Hockey technology to ensure consistent performance and confidence on the ice.

"We are excited to welcome Sparx Hockey as the Official Skate Sharpener of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament," said Patrick Dom, General Manager, Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. "This is one of the most prestigious youth hockey events in the world and having Sparx Hockey on site ensures our athletes have access to the highest level of skate sharpening technology. Their commitment to education and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a world-class experience for players, teams, and families."

For more information about Sparx Hockey, visit www.sparxhockey.com.

For more information about the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, visit www.tournoipee-wee.qc.ca

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating, and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on maintaining a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate, and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment in the world.

