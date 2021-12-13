Speakman Shower Heads Now Available at Lowe's

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakman, a manufacturer of premier plumbing products, is now available at Lowe's, one of the largest home improvement retailers. A selection of Speakman shower products is now offered in-aisle at select Lowe's stores as well as online at lowes.com.

"The Speakman brand has been delivering shower innovations for over 150 years. The presence of Speakman shower heads in thousands of high-end hotel and resort properties around the world is a testament to the performance and quality of its products," says Adam Horwitz, Speakman's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are thrilled that Lowe's has chosen our brand and that consumers will now be able to conveniently purchase our shower heads in store and online to get the same premium experience at home that guests enjoy at a luxury hotel."

The Speakman Difference

Speakman shower heads demonstrate exceptional performance when it comes to thermal retention and optimized spray coverage, meaning they excel at retaining a consistent water temperature of the spray streams once the water leaves the shower head, and through strategically placed streams, the technologically enhanced spray force creates a powerful but nevertheless water-saving spray. The proprietary high-quality spray control maximizes the spray at every pressure range without inducing air to deliver the most powerful spray that easily rinses shampoo even from full and thick hair.

"We use a lot of fancy words like thermal retention and spray coverage to describe the Speakman showering experience," adds Horwitz. "However, it is usually best that we let customers talk about the experience because they use words and phrases like 'joy', 'can't start my day without it' and 'exhilarating' to describe taking a Speakman shower. We are thrilled to be able to offer more people a better showering experience thanks to our partnership with Lowe's."

Speakman Products at Lowe's

Each Lowe's store will showcase the curated Speakman offering, which includes the standouts of the brand's portfolio. Depending on personal preference, consumers can choose between shower heads, hand showers and combos that feature Speakman's proprietary technologies: the rotating and massaging multi-function Anystream 360° Spray Technology delivers exceptional flow and coverage to provide a spa-like experience in the home; or Exhilaration Spray Technology featuring a turbine impeller and four settings consisting of four distinct sprays.

These specific Speakman products are now available at Lowes in store and online:

· The Icon Anystream Shower Head is the signature Speakman showerhead design, constructed of solid brass with a clean, contemporary frame and equipped with water-saving performance technology. 48 sprays, 3 spray patterns and infinite spray setting create a powerful experience that you can tune to your own personal preference.

· The Anystream Filtered Shower Head features an internal filtering system that can remove up to 99% of chlorine and other harmful contaminants from the shower water—protecting skin and hair from premature damage. The filter lasts for 10,000 gallons or six months and can easily be replaced. Superior Anystream technology with 50 sprays, 8 massage jets, and 3 spray patterns guarantees a premium shower experience.

· The Neo Exhilaration Dual Shower Head and Hand Shower impresses with 688 water streams combined. The spa-like experience can be personalized with a selection of 25 settings, 5 from each shower, including pause plus 4 unique spray patterns. The patented turbine-driven spray delivers a customized full-body massage.

The complete Speakman offering at Lowe's also includes the Neo Anystream Dual Shower Head, Neo Multi-Function Hand Shower, Neo Exhilaration Hand Shower and Neo Exhilaration Shower Head.

About Speakman

Based in Pennsylvania and over 150 years old, Speakman pioneered the invention of the modern shower head. Today the company is part of the Professional Plumbing Group and pursues innovation with a focus on performance and sustainability. Speakman produces a full line of well-designed, commercial-grade bath and showering products for the residential, commercial and hospitality markets, as well as safety equipment including emergency showers and eye washes for commercial use. Products are available through major plumbing wholesalers and online retailers. For more information, visit speakman.com.

PRESS CONTACT: Mirjam Lippuner, 920-395-8998, https://speakman.com

SOURCE Speakman