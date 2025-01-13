Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy Honored with Catherine Doetzer Kohlenstein Clinical Educator's Award

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy is proud to announce its receipt of the Catherine Doetzer Kohlenstein Clinical Educator's Award, presented by the University of Delaware's Department of Physical Therapy. This annual award, given at the department's graduation ceremony, honors clinical educators and sites that demonstrate exceptional commitment to clinical education and mentorship.

The award was presented during the Hooding & Convocation Ceremony at the John M. Clayton Hall on the University of Delaware Newark Campus. Representing Spear at the event were Kyle Davis, PT, DPT, OCS, Site Coordinator of Clinical Education, and Derek Lee, PT, DPT, Area Director, both of whom proudly accepted the honor on behalf of the organization.

In recognizing Spear's contributions, Dr. Darcy Reisman, PT, PhD, Department Chair and Academic Director of the Neurologic & Older Adult Clinic, praised the organization's dedication to clinical excellence.

"Spear has shown a remarkable commitment to fostering the next generation of physical therapy professionals. Their alignment with the values of the University of Delaware—excellence in education, mentorship, and innovation—sets a standard for collaboration between academia and clinical practice," said Dr. Reisman. "We are grateful for Spear's support of our students and alumni, and we look forward to continuing this shared mission of advancing the profession."

This recognition reflects Spear's ongoing partnership with the University of Delaware, which includes hosting clinical rotations, employing talented alumni, and supporting professional growth through mentorship and continuing education.

"It is an incredible honor for Spear to receive this award," said Kyle Davis, PT, DPT, OCS, Site Coordinator of Clinical Education. "Education is the foundation of clinical excellence, and we are proud to work with the University of Delaware to shape the future of physical therapy."

Spear employs numerous University of Delaware alumni and has long supported the institution's clinical education program. Through innovative learning opportunities and steadfast mentorship, Spear helps ensure that students and graduates are well-prepared to thrive in their careers. This award reaffirms Spear's commitment to advancing physical therapy education and leadership while celebrating its valued partnership with the University of Delaware.

