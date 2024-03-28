All deals will be available through White Castle's website, social media or Craver Nation loyalty app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The special deals and offers are raining down this spring at White Castle, America's first 24/7 fast-food chain. White Castle is offering discounts on gift cards and special deals for Tax Day, Mother's Day and Memorial Day Weekend. And on April 20, Craver Nation members can roll up to White Castle for a BOGO offer on the Impossible™ Slider, made from plants for meat lovers.

Special Deals and Offers Are in Full Bloom — Day and Night! — This Spring at White Castle.

As days grow longer, White Castle is giving Cravers even more reasons to celebrate the night — at Night Castle. The first fast-food hamburger chain to be open 24/7, White Castle has long been known as a late-night oasis where people can satisfy their cravings at all hours from the restaurant's full menu.

The best way to access even more deals is through White Castle's free Craver Nation app. New members receive a free Original Slider combo just for signing up! Orders placed in the app can be scheduled for pick-up at the Castle or convenient delivery to your home or work.

"What better way to emerge from winter hibernation than to treat you and your family to Sliders and sides that will fill you up without emptying the bank," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We know Cravings can pop up anytime, and these deals will make sure anytime is the right time to enjoy White Castle, morning, noon or Night Castle."

Below are the offers and deals scheduled for April and May.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Dates Gift Card Discount 10% off $30 gift cards (In Castle only) April 1 – 30 Tax Day 15% off your order (Online orders use code WC15OFF) April 15 Gift Card Discount $25 gift card for $19.21 (In Castle only) May 1 – 30 Mother's Day 20% off any order (Online orders use code WCMOM) May 12 National Slider Day Free Original Slider – No purchase necessary (Online orders use code SLIDERDAY) May 15 Memorial Day Weekend $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders (Online orders use code CLUTCHDEAL) May 25 – 27

Offers for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates Mobile Night Castle 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.: 2 Cheese Sliders small soft drink and choice of 3-piece

Cheese Sticks, 6-piece Chicken Ring or medium fries for $4.50 ($5 NY/NJ/AZ/FL) April 1 – June 9 Mobile $2 off a sack of fries April 1 – June 9 At Castle Breakfast 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.: $2.99 Breakfast Slider Combo April 1 – 30 At Castle BOGO free 1921 Sliders April 1 – 30 At Castle Tax Day: BOGO free any Combo April 14 – 16 At Castle 4/20: BOGO Impossible™ Slider April 20 Delivery Night Castle 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.: 20% off delivery orders April 1 – 30

"The foundation of White Castle was built on the idea of providing delicious food and creating memorable moments, and the deals we're offering this spring accomplish just that," said Richardson.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row — and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

