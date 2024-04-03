White Castle Savors Value and Flavor with the Introduction of the New $5 Bacon Bundle

America's first fast-food hamburger restaurant is leaning into its Night Castle roots, staying open late to satisfy customers' cravings at any hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, home of the Original Slider, is doubling down on its commitment to value, and at a time when consumers need it most. The iconic restaurant is launching the $5 Bacon Bundle! This news is so fresh you can hear it sizzling and smell the unmistakable scent of perfectly cooked bacon.

The $5 Bacon Bundle ($6 in Arizona) comes with a choice of two Bacon Sliders — choose from the Bacon Cheese Slider, the 1921 Bacon Cheese Slider or the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider — and a small order of fries. The bundle pricing is not available in Florida.

The 1921 Bacon Cheese Slider features hickory-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and caramelized grilled onions. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider is the perfect combination of our Chicken Slider, topped with crispy hickory-smoked bacon and Hidden Valley Ranch sauce.

"White Castle is offering a deal that is sizzlin' – for savings and great taste," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "There's a simple answer to the question 'how can you top the perfection that is a White Castle Slider?' One word – bacon! The Bacon Bundle delivers both incredible value and a crave quotient that's off the charts."

Night Castle Shines Bright

Long before the QSR industry began catering to after-hours customers, White Castle was celebrated as Night Castle, a late-night oasis where customers can order any menu favorite, anytime. Today, more than two-thirds of White Castles are open 24/7 and others past midnight, providing customers delicious menu offerings and value no matter the time cravings' hit.

Cravers can enjoy their Night Castle in the restaurants, through the drive-thru, or through mobile pickup or delivery via a few clicks on the Craver Nation app.

Cravers looking to show off their love for all things Night Castle can visit House of Crave, White Castle's official online store, to find shirts, hats, sweatshirts and other Night Castle-themed swag.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row — and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

