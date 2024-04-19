White Castle Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle"

Fans can get the digital movie with select restaurant and retail purchases

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" could be described simply as a movie. But for many people, the story about two average guys on an odyssey to follow their Crave can be classified as a magnum opus. Beginning April 20, White Castle, the iconic American fast-food restaurant, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release by New Line Cinema of "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" with treats for fans visiting their neighborhood Castle or their favorite local grocer's freezer aisle.

Harold and Kumar embraced the spirit of Night Castle. As the first fast-food hamburger chain to be open 24/7, White Castle has long been known as a late-night oasis where people can satisfy their cravings at all hours from the restaurant's full menu. For Harold and Kumar, nothing, including bullies, a trip to jail, or even a beloved actor determined to derail their quest, could stop the pair from fulfilling their destiny to savor a night at White Castle.

"Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" is a classic film that fans can enjoy anytime from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The delicious comedy continues to capture new audiences while holding a special place in the hearts of those who saw it on opening night. Screenwriters John Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, actors John Cho (Harold) and Kal Penn (Kumar), and the late director Danny Leiner are all 2004 inductees in the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame, the exclusive domain dedicated to champions of the Crave.

"Harold and Kumar's hijinks leading to their epic journey represents the heroes' quest, and their passion and dedication to the Crave represents the same love that generations of White Castle fans have shown," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "No matter what calls you to savor the flavor of your favorite Slider, whether at a Castle or in your kitchen, that bite into a 100% beef patty steam-grilled on a bed of onions nestled between two perfectly baked buns is the crave satisfaction you deserve."

In-Castle Cravings and Collectibles

Night Castle is the host where Cravers and movie buffs can come together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle." Anyone who purchases a Crave Clutch (any 20 Sliders) in Castles, through the app or by delivery between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., will receive a promotional code to score a "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" digital movie for movie night.* Restaurants will offer three different Harold and Kumar-themed collectible cups as well, while supplies last.

More than two-thirds of White Castles are open 24/7 to satisfy customers' cravings at any hour. When hunger strikes late at night, and the urge to stay in is overwhelming, the in-app delivery provides the best value on White Castle delivery.

Dinner and a Movie at Home

The "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" celebration is also extending into kitchens, dining rooms, dorm rooms, family rooms, basements, "mancaves" and "she-sheds" across America. Retail shoppers who buy two of any size packages of White Castle Sliders on one register receipt and upload the receipt will receive a "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" digital movie.*

Personalized Merch

Fans also have an opportunity to show off their passion for the movie with a special shirt. Fans can purchase a personalized Harold and Kumar t-shirt on whitecastle.nadelstore.com. These shirts will give a chance for fans and their spouse, partner, roommate or best friend to proclaim their love of White Castle, just like Harold and Kumar.

"We have always embraced being the place to gather after a fun night on the town or enjoying a sleeve or two of Sliders from the freezer after getting home from work," said Richardson. "We were the original late-night hot spot, and with our variety of affordable restaurant and grocery offerings, we welcome customers to follow their Crave whenever it calls."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row — and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

